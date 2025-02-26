Tulsi Gabbard fires 100+ NSA officials involved in sexually graphic secret group chat

Tulsi Gabbard announced the firing of more than 100 intelligence officials who participated in LGBT chatrooms while being paid by the American taxpayer. Gabbard said this is just the beginning of cleaning out the Deep State.

(LifeSiteNews) — Around 100 intelligence community officials who participated in a secret sex group chat on a National Security Agency platform while ostensibly on the clock will be fired and lose their security clearances, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced.

Gabbard’s statement follows a new report from investigative journalist Christopher Rufo that exposed a National Security Agency chatroom where polyamory and transgender surgeries were discussed while fantasizing about having hermaphrodite babies and condemning Christians, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

“There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this … egregious violation of trust,” Gabbard told Fox News host Jesse Waters last night in response to his question about the “transgender sex chat.”

“I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked,” Gabbard said.

However, there are larger problems, saying the revelations and sanctions are “barely scratching the surface.”

“They were brazen in using an NSA platform, intended for professional use, to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior,” Gabbard said. “They were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable, certainly not over the last four years, certainly not over the last 10, maybe 20 years.”

“Today’s action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we’re seeing across the Trump administration” to “clean house” and “rebuild that trust” in federal institutions.

Rufo said the chats were done on taxpayer time and dime as part of the NSA’s commitment to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

He wrote in City Journal:

According to our sources, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA’s commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Activists within the agency used LGBTQ+ “employee resource groups” to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties. According to the current NSA employee, these groups “spent all day” recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as “Privilege,” “Ally Awareness,” “Pride,” and “Transgender Community Inclusion.” And they did so with the full support of NSA leadership, which declared that DEI was “not only mission critical, but mission imperative.”

Many of the discussions discussed further in Rufo’s article are quite graphic, so LifeSiteNews readers may want to approach with caution.

In the article, Rufo also said a “conflict is coming.”

“These NSA chat logs suggest the presence of at least hundreds of gender activists within the intelligence services who cannot distinguish between male and female, and who believe that discussing castration, polyamory, and ‘gangbangs’ is an appropriate use of public resources,” he wrote. “For psychological and ideological reasons, these kinds of people will not be easily sidelined. The Trump administration should not only dismantle the structure of DEI but also terminate the employees who use it to advance gender activism at the expense of national security.”

The revelation had drawn quick condemnation, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

“This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable,” Gabbard wrote last night. “These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

Elon Musk compared the chats to criticism of his work with the Department of Government Efficiency to root out corruption and waste.

“On one hand, @DOGE computer nerds review government data to eliminate waste & fraud,” he wrote sarcastically. “On the other hand, demented creeps at intelligence agencies spy on you at will. Which is of greater concern?”

The National Security Agency’s X account also commented on the report last night.

“NSA is aware of posts that appear to show inappropriate discussions by IC personnel,” the agency wrote on X. “IC collaboration platforms are intended to drive mission outcomes. Potential misuse of these platforms by a small group of individuals does not represent the community.”

It said investigations “are ongoing.”

