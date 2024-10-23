Tulsi Gabbard joins Republican Party, denounces ‘pro-war’ Kamala Harris during Trump rally

Tulsi Gabbard announced she is 'joining the Republican Party' last night at a rally with former President Donald Trump. She criticized the 'pro-war' Democratic Party of Kamala Harris and said Trump will 'end wars.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tulsi Gabbard is officially “joining the Republican Party.”

The former Democratic Representative from Hawaii, who backed Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, made the announcement last night at a rally with former President Donald Trump. Gabbard also ran for the Democratic Party nomination for president in 2020 and was the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee before resigning in 2016 to endorse Sanders.

Gabbard said the Democratic Party of Kamala Harris is “anti-freedom, pro-censorship, pro-open borders, and pro-war.” She left the Democratic Party in 2022 and in August of this year endorsed Trump. The former Republican president has said Gabbard will be on his transition team along with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“She has shamelessly embraced the endorsement and support of warmongers like Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney and others who care more about power and feeding the military-industrial complex than they care about you, the American people, and peace,” Gabbard said at the North Carolina rally.

Liz Cheney, a former Republican Congresswoman, has been campaigning for Harris. Cheney said she is “pro-life” but wants abortion to be legal and recently repeated the debunked claim that two Georgia women died because of the state’s limits on the killing of preborn children.

Gabbard is a combat veteran and officer in the National Guard.

Trump’s pledge “to end wars” is why the “Kamala Harris-Dick Cheney Democrat Party” has done whatever it can to stop the former president, Gabbard said in reference to the weaponization of the federal government.

Gabbard herself has been the target of the Deep State, revealing last month that she had been put on a “secret terror watch list” after criticizing Harris.

The politician said Trump has worked to make the GOP “the party of the people” and “the party of peace” which is why she announced she was joining the Republicans.

Trump has the “courage and strength to fight for peace,” she added.

Gabbard called on Americans to come together to “save our country.”

“There is nothing less than that; that’s on the line,” she said, arguing that “a vote for President Trump is a vote for a big open tent party that welcomes people from all backgrounds and all walks of life.”

She reiterated that Trump would protect the borders and bring about peace.

The announcement is the latest step for Gabbard in moving to the political right. As a Hawaii state legislator she supported Biblical marriage, but walked back that support later in her political life, endorsing same-sex “marriage.”

However, in recent years she has come out in support of some limits, albeit minimal, on abortion.

She has also been critical of males competing against women in sports and has rallied alongside The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and others against the surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused children. The former Democrat also supported a Florida law limiting the public schools from discussing sexual topics with students in grades K-3.

Though Gabbard just joined the Republican Party, and has become more outspoken on some conservative issues in recent years, she has long had a relationship with Trump.

Soon after the former president’s surprise victory in 2016, Gabbard, then a Democratic congresswoman, met with Trump to discuss foreign policy. “President-elect Trump asked me to meet with him about our current policies regarding Syria, our fight against terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, as well as other foreign policy challenges we face,” she said at the time, as reported by CNN.

“I felt it important to take the opportunity to meet with the president-elect now before the drumbeats of war that neocons have been beating drag us into an escalation of the war to overthrow the Syrian government,” Gabbard said, noting that the war “has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives and forced millions of refugees to flee their homes in search of safety for themselves and their families.”

