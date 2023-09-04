Tulsi Gabbard: The AP has become ‘Associated Propaganda,’ is ‘completely aligned’ with the Democrat elite

Speaking with FOX's Sean Hannity, Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard criticized the Associated Press for 'writing pieces that sound a lot more like opinion pieces than they do just actually reporting the news.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Democrat congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has slammed the Associated Press (A.P.) for their left-wing bias, calling it “Associated Propaganda.”

In an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, Gabbard was asked about the politicization of the recent shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, that left three black Americans dead.

We used to be able to trust the AP to just report the facts. No more. AP now stands for Associated Propaganda, politically biased, publishing articles that read more like opinion pieces than news reporting. They and the Democrat elite treat the American people like we are fools,… pic.twitter.com/l0PQc8y8RP — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 2, 2023

“I know you remember as well as I do back when the A.P. was a trusted news source that would objectively just report the news, just report information,” Gabbard told Hannity. “They have now become the ‘Associated Propaganda,’ seeing how they’re inserting their political bias in political narrative, writing pieces that sound a lot more like opinion pieces than they do just actually reporting the news.”

“And especially in this situation, how offensive and egregious it is that they’re exploiting this terrible tragedy to once again advance their own political agenda, which is completely aligned with the agenda of the Democrat elite.”

“They don’t care about the people; they don’t care about information,” she continued. “They don’t care about facts. They don’t care about the consequences, the devastating and dangerous consequences of their actions. We, the American people, we just want information. We want these people to show us the respect of being intelligent human beings, adults. We have a will of our own. We can draw our own conclusions based on the facts that we receive. But they don’t see us as that.”

“They disrespect us and our intelligence by assuming that they can just feed us whatever propaganda they want. We’re just going to soak it up. We’re not that stupid,” Gabbard stated.

The shooter in the Jacksonville attack, which was “racially motivated,” according to the local police sheriff, killed three people on August 26 in a Dollar General store.

A subsequent article by the A.P. suggested the shooting was evidence that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was correct in issuing a travel warning for “African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals” when going to Florida. The NAACP justified its advisory by claiming that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s “anti-woke” policies and the state’s non-restrictive gun laws endanger these groups.

While Democrat politicians and mainstream media outlets used the tragedy to push for gun control and attack DeSantis’ policies, Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters criticized that the case was used to trigger a gun law debate. He argued that not the gun but “the [bad] individual” was the problem in the attack.

Associated Press funded by pro-abortion organizations

While the A.P. presents itself as a neutral and independent news organization, Gabbard and many other critics have called out the media giant for its clear left-wing bias. The A.P. has received funds from globalist, pro-abortion organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation and the Hewlett Foundation.

In 2022, the A.P. launched a “climate journalism initiative,” funded by the Hewlett Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, in order to “help millions better understand the impact of the climate crisis and counter climate-related misinformation,” showing their bias towards climate alarmism.

