Tune in this Saturday for a conference on the Traditional Catholic doctrine of Creation

This Saturday, Catholics are urged to attend, or tune in via livestream, an event sponsored by the Kolbe Center and the League of St. Martin in Front Royal, Virginia, detailing the traditional Catholic understanding of creation.

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — On June 29, 2024, at the 4-H Center in Front Royal, Virginia, the Kolbe Center and the League of St. Martin will sponsor a live-streamed seminar on “The Traditional Catholic Doctrine of Creation: The Only Firm Foundation for a Culture of Life.”

Fr. Lawrence Carney, the founder of the League of St. Martin, will give an opening talk on the doctrine of creation as the foundation of our Faith. He will expose the evolutionary roots of communism and the other ideologies of the “revolutionary” men whose errors the Holy Face Devotion helps us to overcome.

The founder and director of the Kolbe Center, Hugh Owen, will then set forth the traditional Catholic doctrine of creation as it was believed and taught by all of the Fathers, Doctors, Popes and Council Fathers in their authoritative teaching. He will show how the Church leadership rejected evolutionary accounts of origins for many decades after Darwin, until the champions of evolutionism, like Ernst Haeckel, deceived the majority of Catholic intellectuals into believing that there was so much scientific evidence for microbe-to-man evolution that they had no choice but to reconcile the Catholic Faith with it by the middle of the twentieth century.

He will conclude by documenting some of the catastrophic consequences of giving in to this deception, both for the Church and for the world.

Dr. Robert Sungenis and Dr. Kevin Mark will then show that cutting-edge natural science actually contradicts the claims of evolutionary cosmology and biology and harmonizes with the traditional Catholic reading of the sacred history of Genesis, including the fiat creation of all things and a global Flood.

In his closing remarks, Hugh Owen will demonstrate that the character of God is at stake in this debate, and that it will be impossible to stop the mass exodus of young Catholics out of the Catholic Church without restoring the true Catholic doctrine of creation as the foundation of our Faith and the only firm foundation for a culture of life.

For more information, you can contact the Kolbe Center here: https://kolbecenter.org/contact/

The event, which can be attended in person, will also be viewable via livestream at the following: https://www.youtube.com/live/e-QTlHWNFEw

