Turkey’s Constitutional Court confirms expulsion of nine foreign Christians for missionary work

ISTANBUL, Turkey (LifeSiteNews) – Turkey’s Constitutional Court upheld the expulsion of nine foreign Christians for preaching the Gospel after the government designated them a “threat” to national security in a targeted act of persecution against Christians that is part of a wider government effort to make the nation firmly Muslim.

The judgment was issued by the country’s highest court on June 7, preventing Protestant missionaries who each held legal residence permits from re-entering or remaining in Turkey due to their “missionary activities,” in violation of religious liberty rights recognized in Turkish law.

The ruling saw dissent on the bench, with Judge Zühtü Arslan, president of the Constitutional Court, criticizing the categorization of peaceful Christian missionary work as posing “threat” to national security. In his dissenting opinion, Arslan stated, “There is no concrete justification provided in either the administrative or judicial processes in the concrete case to suggest that the applicants’ activities pose a threat to public order or security … Conversely, it is impossible to categorically and abstractly regard the ‘missionary’ activity directed at the applicants as a threat to public order or security.”

The nine missionaries are among over 160 foreign Christians who have been issued “N-82” codes by Turkey’s immigration office since 2020, designating them “risks to national security” and blocking preauthorization to enter or remain in the dominantly Islamic country.

Religious liberty legal firm Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing 30 of the expelled Christians before the European Court of Human Rights

Among the cases of Christians expelled from Turkey due the government issuing an N-82 code, ADF International is representing David Byle, who was was forced to leave Turkey in 2018 despite his having lived there for 19 years with his family of seven and despite having successfully challenged previous government charges of being “a threat to public order and security”. ADF reports that “after leaving the country, the authorities imposed a permanent re-entry ban on David, something he only discovered upon trying to return home to his family. Exiled from Türkiye, the Byles now reside in Germany.”

Detailing the Turkish government’s recourse to immigration codes to persecute Christians, ADF reports that “Turkish authorities are branding Christians with so-called ‘N-82’ or ‘G-87’ security codes, which are used to label a person as a ‘threat to public order and security.’ These effectively function as entry bans into the country. The government is wielding these codes to prevent missionary activity in the country. Through the government’s strategic use of these codes, the files with alleged ‘evidence’ against these Christian workers become classified, thus rendering any appeals processes non-transparent and effectively paralyzing domestic legal recourse.”

The 2022 Human Rights Violations Report, published by the Protestant Church Association, placed the number of Christians blocked from entering Turkey on account of their faith through an arbitrary, government-issued N-82 code, at 185 persons.

Kelsey Zorzi, director of Advocacy for Global Religious Freedom at ADF International, condemned Turkey’s targeted discrimination against Christians in statement on the case, saying, “This joint decision, though decided wrongly, provides an opportunity to appeal all nine cases to the European Court of Human Rights. The government’s discriminatory targeting of Christian religious workers in Türkiye, all of whom have peacefully lived in Türkiye for many years, constitutes a clear violation of both the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenants to which Türkiye is a party.”

Denouncing the government’s recourse to the category of “national security threats” to expel Christians, Zorzi said she hoped Turkey’s attempt to “systematically” extinguish Christianity within its borders would be blocked by Europe’s Human Rights Court.

“It has become increasingly clear as a growing number of foreign Christians are deemed national security threats each year, that Türkiye is systematically trying to extinguish Christian beliefs inside its borders,” she said. “International human rights defenders are losing hope that justice will be found within Türkiye. But the European Court of Human Rights gives hope to the human rights defenders who have been working on these cases for many years.”

The ADF lawyer continued, “These cases represent clear, widespread, and systematic violations of the right to religious freedom and respect for family and private life. The majority opinion failed to recognize that the State’s decision to categorize peaceful religious work as ‘a menace to public order and security’ without any proof to this effect is a direct violation of the applicant’s religious freedom.”

Orhan Kemal Cengiz, one of the lawyers representing the expelled Christians, decried the contradictory statements made by the court in its ruling. “The Court’s opinion, as described by dissenting judges, is replete with contradictions,” he stated. “Despite the clear evidence that these foreign individuals were expelled due to their alleged missionary activities, the majority of the Court failed to see any infringements on freedom of religion.”

Cengiz continued, “It is undeniable that the applicants were unable to access the content of intelligence reports during their trials before the administrative courts. As a result, they were unable to present arguments against their expulsion, which violated their rights under article 1 of Protocol 7 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Clearly, these applicants’ right to freedom of religion and their right to family and private life have been violated.”

Can Kurtulan, another lawyer on the case, warned of the wider implications for religious reedom in Turkey, saying, “The June 7th decision of the Constitutional Court is a concerning one regarding religious freedom. With this decision, the prevailing local jurisprudence that ‘missionary activities fall within the scope of freedom of religion and thought but can be restricted within legal limits’ has been effectively nullified. Furthermore, at no stage of the proceedings was the reason for the N-82 code imposed on the clients disclosed, making it impossible to conduct a legality review. The process will proceed to the European Court of Human Rights, and those seeking justice on this matter still have hopes.”

