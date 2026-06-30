TV host criticizes Islamic ‘call to prayer’ blasting through Canadian city

‘I feel uncomfortable with this. I just do,’ said Ben Mulroney, a commentator and son of a former Canadian PM, adding that Canada ‘is a Judeo-Christian country; it's built on those values.’

( LifeSiteNews ) — Ben Mulroney, well-known Canadian political commentator and son of a former Conservative Prime Minister, said that he opposes a Islamic “call to prayer” being loudly rung out in a majority-Christian Canadian city for the first time, saying that he feels “uncomfortable” with it.

In a recent post from his Ben Mulroney show, the raised-Catholic son of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said that the “call to prayer” is not the same thing as church bells ringing out from a Catholic church.

“I want to be clear, what I’m talking about here is not an attack on anyone’s faith,” he said of the “calls to prayer” blared in Regina, Saskatchewan’s, downtown for the first time.

“There are those who are likening it to a bell tolling at a church. It’s not the same thing,” he said.

Mulroney then added that the “call to prayer” involves a voice singing out, noting, “we would hear ‘Allah is the greatest, I bear witness that there is no God except Allah’ and that’s repeated twice. The first one, four times it goes on,” he said.

“I’m not making a value judgment on the religion. I am saying that this is… I feel uncomfortable with this. I just do.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on June 19, the Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque did a “sound test” of its call “to prayer” from four loudspeakers, which lasted for about three minutes. The event was dubbed a “historic milestone.”

A video of the test was shared on YouTube, with some commentators calling it a “terrible idea.”

Since then, a heated public discussion has ensued, prompting the Regina Police Service to issue a statement , saying the mosque will be allowed to continue blaring the call via a “downtown, rooftop speaker.”

‘I don’t like it’

Mulroney said that his main gripe with the Islamic call “to prayer” is that he has a “problem with religion being pronounced in a public way like this.”

He did say, however, that it is “not the same as a bell tolling at a Catholic church and not for nothing.”

“Foundationally, this is a Judeo-Christian country; it’s built on those values. Not to say it’s religious because it’s not, but those values are what people came to Canada for. And I don’t like it [referencing the Islamic call to prayer].”

Indeed, Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who spread Christian beliefs to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records.

Mulroney made clear that he wants “everybody to be able to practice their religion freely” but added that when it comes to the call “to prayer,” you are “foisting your religion on me.”

“And if this were said in English as opposed to Arabic, I don’t know that it would just be that people would be able to poopoo it the way they do. And if this is a hot take for you, well, I prefer it to be the beginning of a conversation,” he noted.

In an opinion piece about the Regina mosque’s “call to prayer,” posted in the Western Standard, Christopher Oldcorn said that the residents of Regina should “call it what it is: a warning siren.”

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

This has caused certain issues in Canada. As reported by LifeSiteNews, a Canadian public school in Calgary faced backlash after essentially banning children from eating in the school cafeteria, which was deemed a “no food space” during Ramadan to avoid offending fasting Muslim students.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully onboard with what in Canada is dubbed a “multicultural” identity, which, in reality, often downplays the Christian heritage of those who founded Canada’s hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

Just a few months ago, Carney was criticized heavily for suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians and is not an Islamic state.

Carney failed to mention the fact that Christianity – in particular, Catholicism – is a targeted faith in Canada. More than 100 Catholic churches have been burned or vandalized in recent years.

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