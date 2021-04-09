TV personality who boasted of being vaccinated, pressuring her mom to do the same dies weeks after receiving jab

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

BROOKLYN, New York, April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Celebrity legal analyst and television personality Midwin Charles has died at age 47, her family confirmed in a tweet posted Tuesday. Charles’ untimely death comes just over a month after receiving her first injection with Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine against COVID-19. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Charles, a regular contributor on CNN and MSNBC, received a dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine on March 1. After her inoculation, she posted about it on Twitter, boasting of the efficiency of the process and encouraging others, saying “Let’s do this!”

Just got vaccinated (qualified because of my asthma) at a FEMA center. Everyone at the site is in uniform. It’s good to see our service men and women! Process was organized, efficient, and everyone is kind and in a good mood.

Let’s do this! �� — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) March 1, 2021

The legal commentator uploaded another post a few hours later, noting she was deathly allergic to peanuts, apparently giving her concern enough to want to take her EpiPen to the vaccination clinic, “in case I went into anaphylaxis (sic) shock,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to … (It) causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly, and your airways narrow, blocking breathing … If anaphylaxis isn’t treated right away, it can be fatal.”

Concerns arising from the frequency of adverse events associated with taking the experimental COVID vaccines approved under “emergency use authorization” has caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a strong recommendation that all coronavirus vaccine clinics have intubation equipment on hand. Additionally, the CDC advises that “trained personnel qualified to recognize and treat symptoms of anaphylaxis should be available at all vaccine locations at all times.”

Charles seemingly did not suffer an anaphylactic attack, but did write on her Twitter profile that she was experiencing “a little soreness at vaccine injection site” within 24 hours of receiving the jab, updating two days later that her pain had dissipated. She also reported having “mild fatigue” and, apparently via Instagram, “shortness of breath.”

Despite her worry of possible anaphylaxis and experience of pain from the injection, Charles proceeded to exert pressure on her mother to receive the vaccine, apparently coercing her into taking the jab after “weeks of convincing.”

Just over two weeks after her first shot, on March 19, Charles uploaded a post to her Instagram account, explaining that she was not feeling well. A few weeks later, on April 7, she died, though no cause of death has yet been reported.

Data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-run by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), shows that, up to March 26, 2021, 50,861 adverse events after vaccination against COVID-19 were reported. Of the 28,046 side effects attributable to the Pfizer shot, 1,131 deaths followed injection while 228 cases of anaphylactic reactions were reported.

A 68-year-old Kansas woman, Jeanie M. Evans, died last month after suffering an anaphylactic reaction to a COVID vaccine, shortly after receiving the jab. Evans, a mother of five, experienced an allergic reaction whilst waiting in the vaccine clinic after having had the shot and was subsequently administered an EpiPen to try and control her difficulty in breathing and speaking.

A Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesperson told The Wichita Eagle that Evans was transported to the Stormont-Vail Hospital where she died the next day.

In Michigan, recently published evidence demonstrates the uncertainty that COVID vaccines protect against the virus, and may actually contribute toward an increased danger of injury from catching the Wuhan virus.

Reports on Wednesday confirmed that 246 people who had received both shots of a COVID vaccine in Michigan were subsequently diagnosed with the virus, contradicting the claims of the CDC, which has maintained a position that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and efficient.” Three of the 246 inoculated individuals later died after testing positive for the virus.