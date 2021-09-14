TV station asks for stories of unvaxxed fatalities but gets deluged with jab death and injury stories

An ABC affiliate in Detroit sought stories of death to the unvaccinated. Instead, it got countless stories of harm from the COVID jab.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

DETROIT, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) – Detroit’s ABC station asked Facebook users to share stories of unvaccinated people who have passed away from COVID-19, only to be flooded with stories of death and injury as a result of the shots.

“After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19? If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on,” wrote WXYZ-TV Channel 7 on Friday.

An overwhelming number of people responded with stories not of death of the unvaccinated but of death and injury soon after the COVID-19 shot.

“I don’t know anyone who died from covid but I do know a 37 year old who got the vaccine and died of brain aneurysm 8 days later,” wrote a Facebook user under the name Maximilien Robespierre.

Immediately below, Richard Smother shared, “My coworkers daughter (12 years old) had to be rushed to the ER after she collapsed an hour after her second shot.”

Krista Evans shared, “I know 3 people personally that died shortly after being fully vaxxed. All the people I know that have had the China virus, had very mild flu-like symptoms so why the hell would anyone get poked with this poison???”

Becky Burch commented, “An Aunt died a week after the shot. The family never thought much about it until visiting with another cousin who had family die after the shot with the same ‘strange’ issue…not sure of the details. Now, they think it was the shot.”

Besides deaths, the testimonies of side effects from the jab cover a wide range of injuries and symptoms, from heart attacks and blood clots to digestive issues to loss of sight and movement.

“My mother had a heart attack 4 days after receiving her first vaccine. She now has a blood clot in her lung,” Jessica Mauldin commented.

Juli Smith wrote, “My neighbor died from the vax, the funeral is next week. My mom can’t feel her arms and legs. My BFF has been in ER several times with debilitating headaches. My mom and BFF doctors don’t correlate the two but the timing makes it suspect. My hubby’s doctor refused to let him test for covid antibodies. These doctors are complicit.”

The stories go on and on, prompting many social media users to openly marvel at how the Facebook testimonies almost entirely contradict the intended direction of the thread and the mainstream media COVID-19 narrative..

“So, the comments section isn’t going the way you planned,” wrote Nicole Boucher Sargent.

“This backfired on you rotten SOB’s in the media,” said Scott McCarty.

The post has since had at least 125,000 comments and 125,000 shares.

The heavy ratio of comments about death and injury from the jab tells a starkly different story about the safety and usefulness of the shot than that shared by mainstream news outlets like WXYZ-TV.

The same day it asked for stories of death of the unvaccinated due to COVID-19, it shared the CDC statistic claiming that “Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated.”

U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky even claimed in late July that “more than 97% of hospitalizations from COVID right now are of unvaccinated people.” This contradicted the CDC’s own data released at the time, which stated that 15 percent of in-hospital COVID-19 deaths occurred in the vaccinated.

Moreover, Walensky later admitted during a White House press briefing that the number “didn’t reflect the data” from the Delta variant. As of early August, Israel was reporting “waning” effectiveness of the jabs and that “85-90% of the hospitalizations are in fully vaccinated people.”

Share











