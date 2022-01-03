Twitter bans mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone after he raised alarm about Pfizer COVID shot dangers

Dr. Robert Malone said he was suspended without warning for sharing content Twitter called ‘misleading and potentially harmful.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent U.S. virologist Dr. Robert Malone’s Twitter account was suspended last week after he shared a video pointing out the serious risks posed by COVID-19 injections.

“Over the past year, I have had a few notices from Twitter that there was a complaint about a post but that no action was taken,” Malone told the Epoch Times Friday, adding he “received no warning prior to the banning.”

Malone, who has faced repeated attacks for expressing views that run contrary to the mainstream narrative on COVID-19 and the injections marketed to treat it, told The Epoch Times that last week’s suspension from Twitter was in response to content he shared regarding the medical risks of COVID-19 drugs which Twitter stated was “misleading and potentially harmful.”

Malone has become a prominent voice among researchers and experts who have called for caution regarding experimental COVID-19 injections. Well-known for contributing to the invention of mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, Malone was scientifically trained at the University of California at Davis, the University of California at San Diego, and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories.

The prolific virologist, who has produced over 100 scientific publications and served as a chairman on HHS and DoD committees, has spoken extensively about the dangers presented by the anti-COVID drugs currently on the market.

Generating both massive support and controversy for his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone had amassed some 500,000 Twitter followers prior to his suspension.

While it’s unclear whether a specific tweet triggered the suspension, just prior to his ban Malone had shared a video published by Canadian Covid Care Alliance entitled “The Pfizer Inoculations For COVID-19 — More Harm Than Good.”

The video profiles Pfizer’s 6-month data and argues that the company’s widely-produced and increasingly mandated drugs “cause more illness than they prevent,” also highlighting alleged flaws in the company’s drug trials.

Malone provided the Epoch Times with a screenshot from Twitter containing a message stating that his suspension was due to an alleged violation of the platform’s “policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The Big Tech corporation advised Malone that he “may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”

Twitter has not yet issued a public statement regarding its action against Dr. Malone. The company didn’t immediately respond to LifeSite’s request for comment.

During his many interviews and commentaries the virologist has pointed out that “natural immunity is about 20 times more protective than the vaccine” and urged parents to “resist and fight to protect your children” against forced COVID-19 vaccination.

Malone’s suspension from Twitter came days before the doctor was slated to participate in an interview with megastar podcaster Joe Rogan, and spurred both Rogan and Malone to join up-and-coming social media platform GETTR, which advertises itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter.

“Join me on GETTR,” Rogan tweeted out Sunday to his 7.8 million followers just after the tech giant’s moved to ban both Malone and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia, who was permanently ousted from the platform over the weekend for allegedly sharing “vaccine misinformation.”

Founded by former Trump advisor and spokesman Jason Miller, GETTR was launched on Independence Day, 2021 as a social media platform “independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech.”

GETTR has generated massive interest since its launch, earning the distinction of being the fastest social media platform to gain one million users, a milestone it reached in just three days.

By comparison, Miller pointed out that Facebook took 12 months to accrue a million users, while Twitter didn’t reach that number for two years.

“It’s been nothing short of phenomenal,” Miller told Fox Business. “The platform is growing, and it’s really exciting when you look at some of these different platforms, just how long it took them to reach 1 million users.”

“I think what this shows is just the appetite that is there for a platform that doesn’t censor for political beliefs,” Miller added.

In addition to having his Twitter account suspended, Malone’s subsequent Friday interview with Rogan has already been widely censored, leading Republican Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas to announce he has submitted the podcast transcript to the congressional record.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record. Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 3, 2022

“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information — but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” Nehls wrote.

