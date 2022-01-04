Twitter bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeatedly violating ‘COVID misinformation policy’

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has permanently banned Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Congresswoman posted a series of tweets on January 2 about COVID, the shots, testing and the likelihood of dying from the disease.

The thread of the tweets has been archived here. It’s not entirely clear which tweets ultimately drew the ban, but the Big Tech company said Greene had accumulated “five strikes,” which led to the removal of her account. Her official congressional account remains active.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” the company said in a statement sent to news organizations. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

She received one “strike” in July for saying COVID was not dangerous unless someone was obese, according to The Hill. Twitter punished her again in August for saying “these vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

Her thread referenced that America is now in the “After COVID” period and discussed how society’s approaches to medicine had changed compared to “Before COVID.”

At least some of her tweets on January 2 were similar to the ones that had led to her strikes.

“Before Covid, If a vaccine worked, it protected the vaccinated people from virus/disease,” she wrote. “Only 1-2 shots were needed and boosters weren’t needed until years later. After Covid, Covid Vaccinated people still get covid & some die, even 2 shots & 1-2 boosters are not enough.”

“Before Covid, Reported deaths from vaccines were taken seriously and dangerous vaccines were stopped,” she said. “After Covid, Extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths are ignored and government forced vaccine mandates increase.”

“Before Covid, Treatment for virus/disease used facts/data to treat & protect the vulnerable,” on tweet said. “After Covid, Government mandates unnecessary vaccines for low risk people. Knowing 90% of deaths are 50+ and w/ obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions, the Gov ignores treatments.”

Other tweets discussed natural immunity and government lockdowns.

“Before Covid, Well people were welcomed everywhere and there was no discrimination based on vaccine status and no one ever asked,” she wrote. “After Covid, Unvaccinated healthy people are a subclass being fired and denied services, even though they have natural immunity & aren’t sick.”

“Before Covid, Tiny % of high risk people took personal responsibility from dangers to their health and the high % of low risk people kept life going,” she said. “After Covid, Government forced high % of low risk healthy people to stop life, ruining our economy & children’s education.”

“Twitter is an enemy to America,” Greene wrote on alternative tech platform GETTR. “When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

Facebook also slapped the Republican Congresswoman with a 24-hour ban for “violating the platform’s policy against misinformation,” Politico reported.

“A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies,” a spokesperson told Politico.

It is again not clear what she said that prompted the temporary suspension. Her account is visible as of today.

Share











