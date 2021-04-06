Twitter blames third suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this year on ‘error’ — again

April 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for the third time this year, and for the second time “in error” since March 19.

Greene noted that her suspension occurred after she tweeted “Happy Easter, everyone! He is Risen!” The AP reported, “The suspension occurred after Greene tweeted about Easter and retweeted a post about abortion.” The retweet said, “Abortion is the killing of a human being!”

Greene shared on Gab a screenshot of Twitter’s message revealing that she was suspended for 12 hours: “We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features.”

Twitter later claimed that the suspension was in error, blaming it on their automated system.

In reference to Greene’s most recent suspension, they stated, “We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error.”

A Twitter spokesperson told Verify that the suspension “was not related” to the Easter post, but “wouldn’t clarify what the suspension was related to.”

Greene, who is known for strongly defending conservative values, speculated on her Gab account about the reasons for her most recent suspension:

After tweeting, “He is risen! Happy Easter!” I was suspended this morning for 12 hours! Was it my Christian faith? My never ending demand to an end to murdering God’s creation in the womb? Is it my fight to protect our greatest right to defend ourselves..? My willingness to Fire Fauci? Maybe my fight to stop mandated vaccine passports?

She continued, “Message to Big Tech: I’LL NEVER STOP!!! You can’t silence me. You can’t stop me. The People are with me.”

Greene was suspended from Twitter in January for spreading “misinformation” regarding Georgia elections, with Twitter claiming that her tweets violated their “civic integrity policy” and carried a “risk of violence.” At the time, over 70,000 accounts were reportedly shut down by Twitter for promoting “conspiracy theories” regarding the election and other topics.

On March 19, her Twitter account was suspended again, this time “in error,” only hours before a Democrat-backed resolution was introduced to expel Greene from Congress.

The Associated Press shared that “Twitter declined to respond publicly when asked why Greene’s account had been affected by the glitch twice, and whether other accounts had been affected.”