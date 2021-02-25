Twitter blocks links to CPAC website as potentially ‘unsafe,’ then says it was an ‘error’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter blocked links to the top conservative conference in the United States just as it was about to kick off in yet another episode of anti-conservative censorship by the Big Tech company.

On Wednesday, Twitter placed an alert on links to the website of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of American conservatives that is set to host former President Donald Trump this year. Trump’s CPAC appearance will feature one of the 45th president’s first major speeches since leaving office last month amid unresolved election fraud lawsuits and allegations.

Rather than taking users straight to the CPAC site, links to CPAC.org posted on Twitter were temporarily blocked, sending users to a warning page.

“Warning: this link may be unsafe,” the Twitter alert read, adding that the CPAC link “has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy.”

Possible reasons Twitter gave for flagging CPAC included alleged “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm” and “certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules.”

Twitter has since claimed that the block was an “error” and has reversed it.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and dozens of other leading Republicans will join President Trump to address the four-day conference, which is scheduled to run February 25-28. The theme of CPAC this year is “America Uncancelled.”

Twitter’s targeting of CPAC is the latest in an ongoing, anti-conservative rampage by the Big Tech platform. President Trump, Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, radio host Wayne Allyn Root, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, and thousands of other users have been deplatformed by Twitter since the January 6 Capitol breach, often for posts that the company claims are “interfering in elections.”

Other accounts, including those of pro-life, pro-family groups like LifeSiteNews, have been temporarily suspended simply for espousing traditional conservative viewpoints in recent weeks.

Twitter nevertheless continues to allow violent left-wing content, and permitted vulgar attacks against conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh following his death last week after a battle with cancer.

The social media platform also notably blocked the New York Post’s legitimate Hunter Biden laptop story that may have substantially changed the outcome of the 2020 race had it been allowed to circulate more widely, polling has shown.