Yet again, Twitter bots appear to push panic about ‘Delta variant’

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has identified another suspected bot campaign designed to push fears about coronavirus. A bot campaign is an automated system that allows Twitter accounts to push a singular message or theme. They can be set up to target anyone who tweets about a particular topic or phrase.

“I just left the ER,” Sam Ghali, a doctor with the University of Florida’s health system, tweeted on July 22.

“We are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19. Delta Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus,” Ghali said.

“99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine.Virtually ALL of them wish they had.”

This tweet has been repeated, verbatim, by a number of Twitter accounts. However, data from the United Kingdom indicates a case fatality rate of 0.1 percent from the new “deadly Delta variant.”

The death rate has also been found to be higher for vaccinated people than unvaccinated, according to U.K. data.

The account @PolitBunny shared several screenshots of people tweeting the same paragraph worth of content.

Why are so many of you tweeting the same thing word for word? https://t.co/VFNdwZ1yLl pic.twitter.com/NttSprkWZW — The��FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2021

LifeSite identified more accounts tweeting the same phrases this week, an indication that the bot campaign is continuing to run.

A previous bot campaign targeted U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ease restrictions.

So-called public health officials as well as political leaders have pushed conflicting messages about whether the experiment COVID-19 vaccines protects against the Delta variant.

Yesterday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) flip-flopped on a coronavirus guidance again, this time telling vaccinated people they ought to wear masks indoors again.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.