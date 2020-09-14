Twitter censors Trump tweet about mail-in voting in South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, September 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has restricted yet another tweet by the president of the United States, this time one in which Donald Trump advises North Carolina voters to vote in person if their polling place does not list a previously mailed in ballot as having been counted.

“To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

The week before, the North Carolina State Board of Elections issued a statement noting that it is illegal to vote more than once in the same election. “The State Board office strongly discourages people from showing up at the polls on Election Day to check whether their absentee ballot was counted,” board executive director Karen Brinson Bell added, citing the possibility of longer lines spreading COVID-19.

Soon after Trump’s tweet, Twitter placed a warning over the tweet claiming that it “violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” The tweet can still be viewed but cannot be liked, retweeted, or commented on.

North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein also responded by urging residents to disregard Trump’s advice and check the status of their mailed in ballots online instead.

Regardless of Trump’s claims and North Carolina law, ample evidence suggests that the underlying concerns about election integrity are very real, from former New York City elections commissioner Alan Schulkin (a Democrat) admitting in 2016 that vote fraud is widespread to a New Jersey judge vacating the results of a city council election over charges of election fraud last month.

Last week, the New York Post published an interview with a former Democrat “fixer” who has helped manipulate mail-in ballots on a “grand scale” for “decades” in New Jersey. “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes ... could be enough to flip states,” he said. “This is a real thing. And there is going to be a f------ war coming November 3rd over this stuff.”