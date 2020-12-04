Twitter censors UNESCO declaration stressing need to consent to medical intervention

December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has marked as “potentially sensitive content” a screenshot of Article 6 of the 2005 UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, which states that “medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned.”

A Twitter user posted Article 6 of the document in response to a video clip of U.K. Member of Parliament Desmond Swayne’s impassioned admonition against coerced vaccines. Swayne said that such coercion would “set the seal on the government’s reputation as the most authoritarian since the Commonwealth of the 1650s.”

“And now we discover that a vaccination may be a passport to the acquisition of your civil liberties,” Swayne continued. “And without which you would have all sorts of things that you would be able to do, denied to you. Can I say that that would be absolutely disproportionate to a virus with a mortality rate of verging on 1 percent? It would equally be a terrible precedent to set for other vaccines and medicines.”

Another member of parliament chimed in, “We’ve got to pay attention to implicit coercion, and that is, if the government turns a blind eye to allowing businesses like airlines and restaurants to refuse to let people in unless they’ve had the vaccination, the government’s got to decide whether it’s willing to allow people to discriminate on that basis.”

Swayne replied, “Discrimination. It would be vaccinationism! Which we must of course, resist!”

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President for Allergy & Respiratory at Pfizer, which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine, quoted this tweet screenshot of Article 6 of the document, saying, “This is inalienable & must not be pushed aside. It will not be.”

Yeadon wrote in an October article, “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

Social media giants have been notorious for their politically biased “fact-checking” and outright censorship of posts, and even social media users themselves, for sharing information they deem to be incorrect, misleading, or harmful. Big tech has been particularly aggressive towards posts which question vaccines.

In a lawsuit filed against Facebook, Children’s Health Defense recounted that Democratic congressman Adam Schiff “threatened to introduce legislation to remove Facebook’s immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unless Facebook implemented algorithms to ‘distinguish’ and suppress ‘vaccine misinformation’ and advertising.”

Facebook announced yesterday that it will “start removing false claims” about COVID-19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts” on Facebook, as well as Instagram, which is part of Facebook.

Earlier this year, Facebook revealed that in March alone, the company “displayed warnings on about 40 million posts related to COVID-19 on Facebook ... When people saw those warning labels, 95% of the time they did not go on to view the original content.”

According to Twitter’s Sensitive Media Policy, its “potentially sensitive content” warning label is meant for content which depicts graphic violence, adult content, and hateful imagery.

“Anyone can report potential violations of this policy via our dedicated reporting flows,” according to their policy. “If you don’t mark your media as sensitive, we will do so manually if your content is reported for review.”

