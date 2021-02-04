Twitter, Facebook ramp up censorship of dissenters from Biden’s transgender policies

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As the new Biden administration sets to work reorienting federal government policy toward transgender accomodation, Big Tech is ramping up its suppression of content that dissents from the new LGBT orthodoxy.

On January 19, Americans for Truth about Homosexuality (AFTAH) founder Peter LaBarbera tweeted, “When society reaches the point where you’re deemed anathema if you simply point out that a man can’t really become a ‘woman,’ and vice versa, then is it safe to say that—unless there’s a popular revolt against this nonsense—we’re toast? #TransInsanity #RachelLevine”

LaBarbera was referring to “Rachel” Levine, Pennsylvania’s former secretary of health and President Joe Biden’s pick for assistant secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Levine’s status as a man who “identifies” as a woman has drawn criticism from conservatives who argue that his rejection of the science of biological sex is disqualifying for a reliable health authority.

In a message provided to LifeSiteNews by LaBarbera, Twitter suspended him over the tweet, which supposedly violated the platform’s “rules against hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the message said, without explaining how the tweet committed any of those offenses.

Twitter recently locked LifeSite out of our accounts and suspended Focus on the Family’s The Daily Citizen for similar tweets about Levine.

“Isn’t it ironic that the institutionalized acceptance of sex (gender) confusion — men who believe they can become women — is going to be the final blow that leads to the online ‘erasure’ of so many Christians and conservatives?” asked LaBarbera, who noted that he expects to be permanently banned from Twitter, as this was his third suspension.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We believe Twitter’s blocking of this tweet and lockdown of our account discriminates against Focus on the Family’s The Daily Citizen on the basis of our religious affiliation,” the Citizen said.

On Facebook, meanwhile, PJ Media reports that theology Professor Roger A.J. Gagnon of Houston Baptist University was suspended for criticizing the platform’s suspension of a friend who had criticized Biden’s reversal of the Trump administration’s transgender military ban.

“My friend Laurie Higgins has been suspended for 7 days, for making an accurate and witty satirical post, by left-wing FB overlords who seek to squash all dissent on the issue of transgenderism, no doubt emboldened by the Biden/Harris administration,” Gagnon wrote.

“There’s nothing inaccurate about this post,” he explained, arguing that the policy “will indeed put women military personnel in the awful position of having to shower with biological males,” that “Trans-promoters aren’t content with having men invade the domain of women’s sports and shelters,” that transgender ideology is a “pseudo-science, compelling people to reject basic biological facts,” and that transgender activists “do indeed exhibit traits of a religious cult in their mind-numbing, science-denying conformity” (as evidenced by Higgins’s suspension).

Those comments got Gagnon his own suspension, which Facebook claimed was for violating its “Community Standards on violence and incitement,” a policy meant to “prevent and disrupt offline harm.”

On January 28, Gagnon provided an update on his case, revealing that Facebook has since lifted its restrictions on both himself and Higgins (possibly due to the intervention of a friend with an “important contact” within Facebook). “Perhaps that did the trick; and perhaps too the publicity around my suspension helped,” he said. “We must continue to band together.”