‘Twitter Files’ authors testify before Congress about ‘shocking’ FBI collusion with Big Tech

‘There were so many FBI people at Twitter that they had their own internal group’ and worked to ‘pre-bunk’ the Hunter Biden laptop story before the New York Post even published it, Michael Shellenberger said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Journalist Matt Taibbi told the U.S. Congress that the collusion between intelligence agencies and Big Tech platforms was “the most alarming thing” he discovered in the “Twitter Files.”

During a hearing of the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government chaired by Jim Jordan (R-OH) on suppression of free speech by the government, Taibbi and his colleague Michael Shellenberger were asked by U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) what they thought was “the most alarming thing” they discovered in the so-called “Twitter Files.”

“I think the most alarming thing that we saw was the regular organized stream of communication between the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the largest tech companies in the country,” Taibbi said.

“They had an organized system for flagging content, not occasionally, but in enormous numbers involving spreadsheets of accounts that ran to the hundreds and thousands. And this was shocking to us, and to the congressman’s point, this isn’t a crazy conspiracy theory. We’ve already had four federal judges rule that they believe that this activity violates the First Amendment.”

“This is quite serious. We didn’t know whether it was against the law, but we certainly thought it was shocking enough to be in the public interest. And that, for me, was the most serious thing.”

Shellenberger, who, like Taibbi, was one of the journalists tasked by Elon Musk to go through the Twitter Files and publish the most crucial findings, said that the FBI’s operation to suppress the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story was one of the most shocking things he learned.

“For me, it was seeing the so-called ‘former’ FBI officials within Twitter and working with other groups, including the Aspen Institute, participating in an effort to so-called ‘pre-bunk’ the Hunter Biden laptop before it was ever published in the New York Post,” he recalled. “And then to get it censored by Twitter, in violation of Twitter’s own terms of service, whose internal staff had concluded that the New York Post tweet had not violated their terms of service, and they censored it anyway.”

Stefanik asked the two journalists about the “revolving door” between the FBI and Twitter, as well as other third parties who were “essentially government proxies,” like the Aspen Institute.

“The former general counsel of the FBI, Jim Baker, and the former deputy director of the FBI had both taken jobs at Twitter,” Shellenberger replied. “There were so many FBI people at Twitter that they had their own internal group and their own little crib sheet to describe the difference between the terms that they use for the FBI versus at Twitter.”

“[The] CIA as well had their own little internal group [at Twitter],” he added.

“We discovered that the Aspen Institute had created a workshop that was attended by basically all of the major media, as well as all the major social media platforms, to basically ‘pre-bunk’ in advance the Hunter Biden laptop, even though there was no evidence that it existed outside of the fact that the FBI knew that they had it because they got it in December 2019,” Shellenberger recalled.

“So, to have the Aspen Institute trying to persuade people not to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story in August and September of 2020 was quite chilling and disturbing to see.”

“I wanted to stress again that all this was happening secretively with the blessing of the Department of Homeland Security, with them sending things from … the EIP [Election Integrity Program] and Stanford … to Twitter and Facebook, saying ‘we repeat our recommendations that this account be suspended. We recommend labeling all instances of this article. We recommend that you flag as false this.’”

“All these demands were being made secretly without any public review.”

“My view is that the government doesn’t decide who can speak in the town square. Why should the government be deciding who can speak on social media platforms? We the People should decide our own content as adults. Legal content. It should not be decided by either government or Big Tech,” he concluded.

“Do you believe that this censorship is a form of election interference?” Stefanik asked the journalists.

“Absolutely it is; there’s no question in my mind,” Shellenberger replied.

“I think it certainly can be,” Taibbi said. “The latest story that we did on the CTI League … we saw the over-partisanship of the people involved in this operation; that was actually the reason the whistleblower came forward. The people involved … one of the quotes [from the whistleblower] was ‘they assumed anyone who was smart thought the way they did.’”

“They talked about the potential election of Donald Trump being an end-of-the-world event. They talked about the wackadoodles who actually watch Fox News. And, you know, even as someone who doesn’t vote for Republicans, it was shocking to me to see this. And I think this was a consistent theme of not just the CTI League but most of the censorship organizations that we looked at. They all tend to drift in one direction.”

