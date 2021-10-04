Twitter labels obituary ‘misleading’ for saying Christian mom of 2 died from COVID shot

‘In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic mom of two has died from thrombosis after getting jabbed. People who tried to share the obituary initially saw their tweets flagged as “misleading” by Twitter, Newsbusters reported.

“Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, of Seattle, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021 from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family,” the obituary said. Oregon Live published the death notice between October 1 to October 3, according to its website.

VITT is a blood clotting disorder. The obituary did not say what company’s shot Taylor took.

Wilson did not want to take the COVID-19 inoculation but did so because the state of Washington requires school volunteers to be fully jabbed. Wilson enjoyed volunteering as a “Room Mom” for her daughters.

“During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates,” the obituary said. “Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom. She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness,” the death notice said.

“In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away,” the obituary read.

“Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education — which included being a Room Mom — was, once again, blocked by government mandate,” the obituary said. “Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 16295 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

People who tried to share the obituary initially saw their tweets flagged as “misleading” by Twitter, Newsbusters reported.

The story drew attention from conservative personalities and other accounts with large followers.

“37yo healthy Catholic mother who determined the risk of the COVID vaccine outweighed the risk of COVID,” former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler tweeted, “coerced into getting the vaxx under threat of not being allowed in her children’s classroom… killed by the COVID vaccine. Her daughters are 5 & 3.”

37yo healthy Catholic mother who determined the risk of the COVID vaccine outweighed the risk of COVID… coerced into getting the vaxx under threat of not being allowed in her children’s classroom… killed by the COVID vaccine. Her daughters are 5 & 3. 💔 https://t.co/yxg0q2QE0x — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 2, 2021

“Hey @jack [Dorsey], Jessica was healthy and died. Why are you censoring that fact as “misleading??” Sebastian Gorka, a former advisor to President Donald Trump and a radio host, tweeted while the label was still placed on the obituary.

Hey @jack, Jessica was healthy and died. Why are you censoring that fact as “misleading??” https://t.co/4XStEcc9AV — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 3, 2021

Others shared the article but tried to downplay the risks associated with the COVID jabs.

“I am not sharing this to discourage people from getting the shot,” conservative podcaster Allie Stuckey tweeted. “I am sharing this to show that robbing people of their basic human rights because they refuse to take something that has a possible (albeit rare) side effect of death is wrong.”

I am not sharing this to discourage people from getting the shot. I am sharing this to show that robbing people of their basic human rights because they refuse to take something that has a possible (albeit rare) side effect of death is wrong. https://t.co/fUcQG6MNKL — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 2, 2021

While Stuckey said reactions to the jabs are “rare,” an August 26 paper published in Molecules warned about VITT and suggested caution with widespread vaccination efforts.

The paper, published just eight days after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee mandated jabs, said vaccine-induced thrombosis “appears to mostly affect females aged between 20 and 50 years old, with no predisposing risk factors conclusively identified so far.”

“A number of countries have now suspended the use of adenovirus-vectored vaccines for younger individuals,” the paper noted. While it said that “[t]he prevailing opinion of most experts is that the risk of developing COVID-19 disease, including thrombosis, far exceeds the extremely low risk of [VITT],” the researchers also said widespread jabs “should continue but with caution.”

“If you are between 20 and 30 years old, the risk is higher to be vaccinated by Astra-Zeneca than not to be vaccinated,” French geneticist Axel Kahn said on April 28.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Kahn originally supported young people taking the AstraZeneca jab in February 2021, but changed his opinion after reviewing data on the risks of the jabs versus the risk of COVID, especially for young adults.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











