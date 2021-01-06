Twitter ramps up censorship and bans engagement with ‘election fraud’ tweets, claiming ‘risk of violence’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- Twitter ramped up censorship restrictions today to prohibit people from liking, retweeting, or replying to select tweets following the break-in at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter is now flagging select tweets, including tweets by President Donald Trump, with the message, “This claim about election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

The incredible irony of their censorship is that they’ve slapped this label onto a video message by Trump in which he calls for peace, telling protestors, “You have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

TwitterSafety issued the following statement:

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules.

Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly.

We are also exploring other escalated enforcement actions and will keep the public updated with any significant developments.”