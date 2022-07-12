Twitter suspended account of Zelenko Freedom Foundation the day its founder Dr. Zelenko died

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) – Twitter suspended the account of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation (ZFF), an organization founded by late renowned physician Dr. Vladimir Zelenko to help promote and fund health awareness, advocacy, education, public policy, and community development, the day he died. Twitter users noticed the suspension the following day.

The ZFF’s account was set up in mid-June, two weeks before Zelenko died. According to CensorTrack, Twitter banned the account for “ban evasion.” While Zelenko himself was suspended from Twitter twice, the foundation’s account had not been banned previously.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE‼️

The day Dr. Zelenko passed away, Twitter suspended this account. If anyone can ask the person managing this account send me screenshots received from twitter— I’m helping a non-profit foundation address this. Please DM me. pic.twitter.com/UiGYMefN5H — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay) July 1, 2022

Speaking to the Epoch Times, Ann Vandersteel, co-chair of the ZFF, said that the ban was for “no other reason than petty vindictiveness.”

“It is no secret that big tech abhors free speech and instead worships at the altar of Marxist collectivism and group-think,” she told the Times. “The Silicon Valley speech cartel has sunk to new lows when [Twitter] suspended the Zelenko Freedom Foundation account less than 24 hours after the passing of Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.” According to Vandersteel, no one from Twitter contacted the account to see who ran it.

“If they had bothered to do even the most basic of inquiries they would have learned that the account was run by the foundation, not by Dr. Zelenko,” she said. “The account wasn’t established for some end around their ridiculous ban of Dr. Zelenko, the account was established to represent the interests of the Foundation, which is committed to investing in individuals and technologies that will save and extend the lives of people all across the globe.”

Also speaking to the Times, Kevin Jenkins, co-chair of the ZFF, quoted Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

All we say to America is “be true to what’s on paper.” If I lived in China or even Russia, or any totalitarian country, maybe I could understand some of these illegal injunctions. Maybe I could understand the denial of certain basic First Amendment privilege, because they haven’t committed themselves to that over there. But somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right. And so, just as I say, we aren’t going to let dogs or water hoses turn us around; we aren’t going to let any injunction turn us around.

“When Ann and I spoke with Dr. Zelenko, regarding the mission of this Foundation he said, ‘I want the truth to spread like a mantra!’” Jenkins told the Times.

“Our team at the Zelenko Freedom Foundation will stay true to Dr. Zelenko and Dr. King! We will fight to the end to save humanity! Come join us Zfreedomfoundation.com. Dr. Zelenko’s dream will not be deferred!”

Zelenko died last Thursday after a years-long battle with a rare terminal cancer. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he created the “Zelenko Protocol,” a cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and other drugs to fight the virus. Using his protocol, he told LifeSiteNews last year that he “reduced the death rate from 7.5 percent, to less than half a percent.” The success of his treatments earned him the praise of then-president Donald Trump and a nomination for the Nobel Prize in medicine.

He was also known for denouncing the COVID jabs, arguing before a Rabbinic court about the dangers posed by the jabs and explaining that children should not be jabbed. Zelenko also warned that the novel shots carry with them the potential to induce fatal blood clots and cardiac conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis.

Zelenko’s final video

In a video released the day after he died, Zelenko said that he was at peace with the possibility of dying of cancer, and that he did not lose hope.

He said:

There is a Talmudic teaching that even if the sword is on your neck, a person should never give up hope. And so, I’m in a very good state of mind, and as I frequently said, they’re gonna have to carry my body off the battlefield, because my resolve to help humanity, the vulnerable, the innocent, decent people, overcome this terrible darkness and plague that is upon us has never been stronger. And if I have to leave the world, I accept God’s will, but I encourage and plead with everyone else to up your game and stand up and resist. First with yourselves of giving into fear, and then resist publicly against the policies of tyranny which are coming again.

Zelenko went on to discuss Bill Gates and the World Health Organization (WHO), warning that another outbreak of disease could be imminent, referencing recent outbreaks of monkeypox.

This will be the next narrative that will continue the fear campaign, to [continue the] lockdown campaign, the mask campaign, to create anxiety, isolate you from people you love, and dehumanize you with the face diapers.

“This is the playbook, and they’re gonna keep on sending wave after wave of their evil agenda, until we make internal resolutions to kick the evil out from within us,” Zelenko continued.

We should, in my opinion, denounce the worship of false gods, that of technology, that of science, the god of corrupt governments, money, power, fame, and reconcile our hearts with our creator, who is making us anew every instant in time. Basically, the world has now chosen sides, those that will worship the machinations of man, and those that will bow down to the creator.

“The sociopaths have a big thing coming for them,” Zelenko said. “They think they are gods; they think that they are ruling the world. We’ll see.”

Closing, Zelenko said, “This is a hill we need to die on, because otherwise our progeny will have nowhere to breathe free.”

