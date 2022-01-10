Twitter suspends conservative blogger Matt Walsh for saying that men are men

'This is what leftism is. If you criticize it, then they’re gonna shut you down because they realize that they cannot engage intellectually.'

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — The Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh was temporarily suspended from Twitter over the weekend for a pair of tweets that accurately identified the biological sex of several “transgender” public figures, and expressed disrespect of prevailing “gender identity” dogma.

“The greatest female Jeopardy champion of all time is a man,” one of the since-quashed tweets read. “The top female college swimmer is a man. The first female four star admiral in the Public Health Service is a man. Men have dominated female high school track and the female MMA circuit. The patriarchy wins in the end.”

The conservative personality was referring to Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, and Assistant Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Rachel Levine, three men with gender dysphoria who have recently enjoyed public accolades for achievements as women despite not actually being women.

“I am not referring to an individual person as if she is two people,” the conservative personality said in another tweet. “Everyone else can run around sounding like maniacs if they want but I will not be participating. No thank you.”

For those remarks, Twitter gave Walsh a 12-hour suspension, presumably for allegedly violating the social network’s “Hateful Conduct Policy” prohibiting “targeted misgendering” of “transgender individuals.”

“I just got suspended on Twitter because I pointed out that biological males are men,” Walsh subsequently told Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the situation. “And this, to me, is all a part of the game here. That this is what leftism is. If you criticize it, then they’re gonna shut you down because they realize that they cannot engage intellectually.”

Upon his return to the platform, Walsh sarcastically “apologized” for his transgression, then doubled down on his original point:

I would like to sincerely apologize for the reckless comments that got me suspended. I now realize that biology doesn’t exist, science is a myth, men are women, women are men, penises are vaginas and vaginas are penises. It all makes sense to me now. I regret the error. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2022

What is a woman? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2022

The most powerful social media platforms in the world have forbidden us from pointing out that biological males are men. None of the dystopian novelists of the 20th century predicted anything quite this insane. We are truly living in unprecedented times. In all the worst ways. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 10, 2022

Online communications giants like Twitter, Facebook, and Google have grown steadily more aggressive over the past several years in discriminating against conservative speech under the guise of policing “hate” and “misinformation,” leading many conservatives to advocate government intervention.

While many on the Right differ as to what form that intervention should take, the approach that arguably enjoys the most support is reforming Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which exempts internet companies from liability for the content third parties publish on their websites, such as user posts.

Conservatives argue that while social media companies may have a legal right to decide what content to allow on their platforms, by exercising subjective preference for some views and claims over others they have forfeited their claim to what Section 230 gives them above and beyond that legal right. Some favor abolishing Section 230 entirely; others instead want to amend it to make immunity conditional on a more hands-off approach to political speech.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has argued that Big Tech’s current brazenness is partially due to judicial precedent that has misinterpreted Section 230, and that the provision was never intended to “protect any decision to edit or remove content” made by platforms.

In the meantime, the Daily Wire notes that Walsh has recently joined alternative social network GETTR, a platform adopted by other targets of social media restrictions, including Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and popular podcast host Joe Rogan.

