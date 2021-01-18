Twitter suspends Georgia Republican, claiming vote fraud comments carry ‘risk of violence’

January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter hit freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with a 12-hour suspension Sunday over a series of tweets in which she attributed the Republicans’ loss of the Senate majority to Georgia officials’ failure to address election fraud.

Twitter attached “disputed” disclaimers to several of Greene’s tweets over the weekend, as well as statements claiming “this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.” NPR added that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Greene’s candidate account "has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy."

The 1/5 disaster in Georgia lays solely in the hands of state leadership who failed voters in our state.@GaSecofState and @GabrielSterling were begged by Republicans to fix our elections.



They did nothing.



They are to blame, not me, not @realDonaldTrump, not @CollinsforGA. pic.twitter.com/YYuEujDBIB — Marjorie Taylor Greene ���� (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

Morons like you are responsible for losing GA’s 2 Republican Senate seats.



You ran a Nov 3rd election that was stolen bc you idiots at the SOS mailed out millions of absentee ballots to any one and everyone while GA was an open state.



Then you counted ballots on Dominion.. https://t.co/DTQobzMvTn — Marjorie Taylor Greene ���� (@mtgreenee) January 17, 2021

the cold hard truth...



...It was all of you who arrogantly sat on your ass, refusing to listen to the people who pay for everything, and changed nothing to these scam elections that turned Georgia’s 2 RED Senate seats blue.



“Contrary to how highly you think of yourself and your moral platitude, you are not the judge of humanity. God is,” Greene responded to Twitter in a statement once her suspension was over. “And you and the rest of your pals from the Silicon Valley Cartel are not God.”

“Why do you allow these type things on your platform? Porn. Iran’s Ayatollah, who declares his intent to destroy Israel, who is our great ally. Hashtags on tweets like #killtrump,” she continued. “Yet you continuously abuse conservative’s opinions and free speech by canceling us.”

“You are playing a very big role in the dangerous divide of Americans and violating people’s guaranteed right of free speech,” she went on. “If social media......platforms continue down the dangerous path of sitting in the judgment seat of whose political opinions are right and wrong, they will eventually fall from glory. Either through overbearing government regulations to stop censorship or competition…The free market allows for new platforms and options where people aren’t harshly judged and canceled.”

Social media companies have used the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which followed a pro-Trump rally and interrupted Congress’s certification of the electoral vote in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, as a pretext to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, force alternative social network Parler offline, cancel corporate donations to Republicans who objected to certifying Biden’s presidential victory without an audit, and more. Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker went so far as to call for “more than deplatforming” of Trump and his allies.

Greene, who won election to the House of Representatives in November, enjoys a following among Trump supporters for her fiery advocacy of the “Make America Great Again” movement and criticism of the Left, while at the same time has been a target of criticism for her statements supporting the QAnon fringe movement and the conspiracy theory that a plane didn’t crash into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.