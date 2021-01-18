News

Twitter suspends Georgia Republican, claiming vote fraud comments carry ‘risk of violence’

'Contrary to how highly you think of yourself and your moral platitude, you are not the judge of humanity. God is,' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Twitter.
Mon Jan 18, 2021 - 4:57 pm EST
Reb. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Newsmax, Jan. 13 2021. Newsmax / video screen grab
Calvin Freiburger
January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter hit freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with a 12-hour suspension Sunday over a series of tweets in which she attributed the Republicans’ loss of the Senate majority to Georgia officials’ failure to address election fraud.

Twitter attached “disputed” disclaimers to several of Greene’s tweets over the weekend, as well as statements claiming “this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.” NPR added that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Greene’s candidate account "has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy."

“Contrary to how highly you think of yourself and your moral platitude, you are not the judge of humanity. God is,” Greene responded to Twitter in a statement once her suspension was over. “And you and the rest of your pals from the Silicon Valley Cartel are not God.”

“Why do you allow these type things on your platform? Porn. Iran’s Ayatollah, who declares his intent to destroy Israel, who is our great ally. Hashtags on tweets like #killtrump,” she continued. “Yet you continuously abuse conservative’s opinions and free speech by canceling us.”

“You are playing a very big role in the dangerous divide of Americans and violating people’s guaranteed right of free speech,” she went on. “If social media......platforms continue down the dangerous path of sitting in the judgment seat of whose political opinions are right and wrong, they will eventually fall from glory. Either through overbearing government regulations to stop censorship or competition…The free market allows for new platforms and options where people aren’t harshly judged and canceled.”

Social media companies have used the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, which followed a pro-Trump rally and interrupted Congress’s certification of the electoral vote in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, as a pretext to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, force alternative social network Parler offline, cancel corporate donations to Republicans who objected to certifying Biden’s presidential victory without an audit, and more. Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker went so far as to call for “more than deplatforming” of Trump and his allies.

Greene, who won election to the House of Representatives in November, enjoys a following among Trump supporters for her fiery advocacy of the “Make America Great Again” movement and criticism of the Left, while at the same time has been a target of criticism for her statements supporting the QAnon fringe movement and the conspiracy theory that a plane didn’t crash into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

