Twitter suspends LifeSite for covering Israeli COVID vaccine data

March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has imposed a 12-hour suspension on LifeSiteNews’s “We Can End Abortion” account for linking a report on COVID-19 vaccine results in Israel that cut against the social media giant’s preferred narrative.

On Monday, LifeSite published a report on a review of Israeli Health Ministry data by Dr. Hervé Seligmann and engineer Haim Yativ, who argue that the mRNA experimental vaccine from Pfizer killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people than the disease itself would have killed” during a recent five-week vaccination period.

When LifeSite shared the link via our @WCEA_LSN account on Twitter, we received a notification that the account would be temporarily locked as punishment for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” Twitter also removed the tweet in question.

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the notification read. “Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.”

Notably, the message does not include any examples of specific untrue claims within the report in question.

This week’s action may be a prelude to more severe action by Twitter against LifeSiteNews. On Monday, the company unveiled a “strike system” for “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation,” under which five or more violations — i.e., five or more instances of contradicting the compromised World Health Organization (WHO) — will result in permanent account suspension.

Censorship efforts by Twitter and other major informational platforms are expected to intensify further still over the next four years, based on reports that the Biden administration wants to partner with Big Tech to “clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information.”

