Twitter suspends political commentator Dave Rubin for voicing his opinion on vaccine mandates

July 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has suspended political commentator Dave Rubin for twelve hours after he said a “sane society” would pause on pushing vaccination.

“They want a federal vaccine mandate for vaccines which are clearly not working as promised just weeks ago,” Rubin wrote. “People are getting and transmitting Covid despite vax. Plus now they are prepping us for booster shots. A sane society would take a pause. We do not live in a sane society.”

The openly homosexual talk show host was subsequently locked out of his account for twelve hours due to posting content that spreads “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” Kyle Kashuv, a “Rubin Report” staff member, tweeted photos of the Twitter message.

“Insanity. Twitter just locked out @RubinReport. Everything he said was 100% ACCURATE. Another instance of Democrats and Big Tech working hand in hand to censor political dissidents,” Kashuv said.

Rubin made a factual statement about the demand for a federal vaccine mandate. President Joe Biden recently announced that all federal workers and contractors must receive the experimental COVID vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

“It’s still a question whether the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” President Biden said when asked about the possibility of private companies and states requiring vaccination.

Rubin also made factual comments about vaccinated individuals transmitting coronavirus and the possibility of booster shots being required for vaccinated people. For example, the Cleveland Clinic said that some people may transmit coronavirus even after being vaccinated, particularly older people.

The talk of extra jabs has been around for months now. “I think there’s a good chance that boosters will be needed,” University of Colorado medical professor Thomas Campbell said in May. The CDC has also shown support for booster shots.

Rubin’s final statements were about a sane society, an opinion about the public policy decisions made about coronavirus and the jabs.

“Every single thing that I said in that tweet was true and this is a complete continuation of silencing any sort of dissent, anyone that questions the narrative is in a lot of trouble when it comes to Big Tech and we better fight it because we're running out of time,” Rubin told Fox News.

Twitter recently blocked author and LifeSiteNews columnist Michael L. Brown from using his account unless he deleted a tweet about vaccine hesitancy.

“To those who are outraged over the fact that many Americans still choose not to be vaccinated, do you honestly believe that if those people were convinced the vaccines were perfectly safe in the long term and would save lives that most of them would not be vaccinated immediately?” Brown wrote.