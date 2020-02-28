News

Twitter suspends rapper for tweeting ‘dude’ to left-wing ‘trans woman’

Zuby was responding to a biological male and transgender activist who boasted that he sleeps with more women than the British artist.
Fri Feb 28, 2020 - 3:39 pm EST
February 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter’s war on “misgendering” took another controversial turn this week with the suspension of British rap artist Zuby for tweeting “ok dude” to a transgender activist with a history of inflammatory comments on social media.

The exchange began with Emily Gorcenski, a biological male who “identifies” as female, boasting to Zuby that he sleeps with more women that Zuby, to which the rapper responded, “Ok dude…” That was enough to lock his account for violating Twitter’s rules against “hateful conduct,” which the company defines as including the act of referring to someone by their actual sex instead of their claimed “gender identity.”

While Twitters’ hard line against “misgendering” is controversial enough, many have also responded to this incident by noting that “dude,” while generally associated with males, is also commonly applied to both sexes without controversy.

Zuby, who garnered attention last year for mocking the legitimacy of biological males competing with actual female weightlifters, told The Daily Wire of his suspension, “I will be back soon.”

Gorcenski is no stranger to controversy, having used his social media platform for messages such as claiming Virginia Republicans are likely to murder him for being “transgender” and declaring it “OK to punch Nazis,” a popular sentiment in far-left circles which is controversial in large part because leftists, including Gorcenski, frequently define as a “Nazi” anyone with any number of mainstream conservative or non-liberal views:

Zuby’s suspension is only the latest example of Twitter’s left-wing bias. Prior evidence includes the company’s long record of bans and suspensions affecting non-violent, non-hateful, non-obscene tweets from right-of-center perspectives, its double standards on violent rhetoric, and the admissions of Twitter insiders that the company has intentionally singled out conservative accounts and topics. 

