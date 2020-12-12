News

Twitter temporarily blocks likes, replies for Trump's response to Supreme Court

'You can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet,' Twitter stated when lifting the restrictions.
Sat Dec 12, 2020 - 4:02 pm EST
December 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter once again restricted President Donald Trump’s account Saturday for contradicting the website’s preferred narrative on the presidential election, temporarily preventing users from liking or replying to a handful of tweets reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’s election lawsuit last night.

The suit asked the Supreme Court to void the November election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the grounds that the results were “tainted” by governors and secretaries of state changing election rules without the consent of their legislatures to allow widespread mail-in ballots without voters having to show a specific need.

On Friday evening, the Court issued a brief statement rejecting the appeal for lack of standing. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito issued a statement that they would “grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and [we] express no view on any other issue.”

The next day, the president fired off a series of tweets reiterating his conviction that he actually won the election and expressing his indignation at the decision:

All the tweets were given Twitter’s now-infamous “disputed claim” disclaimer, which links not to a rebuttal of Trump’s specific comments but a feed simply claiming that “vote fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare.” But users also found themselves unable to promote or interact with the tweets in the usual manner:

Twitter eventually reversed the restrictions (while keeping the disclaimer), enabling the tweets to amass hundreds of thousands of likes and replies in just a few hours.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill. “You can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet. Throughout the year, we made product changes and policy updates to encourage more thoughtful consideration and reduce the potential for misleading information to spread on Twitter.”

Twitter’s disclaimers and other restrictions to the tweets of Trump and other right-of-center figures, which are generally not applied to false or misleading tweets from a left-wing perspective, are one of the latest and most overt manifestations of the social media giant’s liberal bias, and are expected to only intensify should former Vice President Joe Biden take office in January.

Biden won the election according to the official vote totals, but Trump has refused to concede, citing widespread reports of vote fraud in several states, which call the accuracy of those totals into question.

