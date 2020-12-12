Twitter temporarily blocks likes, replies for Trump’s response to Supreme Court

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

December 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Twitter once again restricted President Donald Trump’s account Saturday for contradicting the website’s preferred narrative on the presidential election, temporarily preventing users from liking or replying to a handful of tweets reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’s election lawsuit last night.

The suit asked the Supreme Court to void the November election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on the grounds that the results were “tainted” by governors and secretaries of state changing election rules without the consent of their legislatures to allow widespread mail-in ballots without voters having to show a specific need.

On Friday evening, the Court issued a brief statement rejecting the appeal for lack of standing. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito issued a statement that they would “grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and [we] express no view on any other issue.”

The next day, the president fired off a series of tweets reiterating his conviction that he actually won the election and expressing his indignation at the decision:

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

All the tweets were given Twitter’s now-infamous “disputed claim” disclaimer, which links not to a rebuttal of Trump’s specific comments but a feed simply claiming that “vote fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare.” But users also found themselves unable to promote or interact with the tweets in the usual manner:

never seen Twitter do this before. Much stricter engagement with 3 Trump tweets this morning pic.twitter.com/TddOPuk3um — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 12, 2020

Twitter eventually reversed the restrictions (while keeping the disclaimer), enabling the tweets to amass hundreds of thousands of likes and replies in just a few hours.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill. “You can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet. Throughout the year, we made product changes and policy updates to encourage more thoughtful consideration and reduce the potential for misleading information to spread on Twitter.”

Twitter’s disclaimers and other restrictions to the tweets of Trump and other right-of-center figures, which are generally not applied to false or misleading tweets from a left-wing perspective, are one of the latest and most overt manifestations of the social media giant’s liberal bias, and are expected to only intensify should former Vice President Joe Biden take office in January.

Biden won the election according to the official vote totals, but Trump has refused to concede, citing widespread reports of vote fraud in several states, which call the accuracy of those totals into question.