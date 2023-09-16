Two California school districts vote to ban LGBT ‘pride’ flags

Sunol Glen School District and Temecula Valley Unified School District are the latest districts banning the display of the rainbow flag on school property.

(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this week, two California school boards voted to adopt policies that prohibit all flags on school property except those representing the state and the nation.

All flags — including the rainbow “pride” symbol of the LGBT movement — are no longer allowed in the Sunol Glen School District and the Temecula Valley Unified School District. Only the California flag and the American flag are permitted to be displayed.

The decision was made in both districts during their respective board meetings on Tuesday.

A local ABC affiliate noted that the new policies come a month after the Temecula board established protocols to alert parents of any gender confusion their child may be experiencing. The flag policy is effective across the district but exceptions to displaying other flags may be allowed if approved by the superintendent.

Sunol district voted 2-1 in favor of its resolution after community members both in favor and against the policy broke into passionate arguments during the meeting. According to a local news outlet, the resolution was initiated after parents began requesting various flags be flown on school property. Some questioned why flags representing the LGBT agenda could be used while those representing Christian and pro-gun views were frowned upon.

“Neither federal nor California law requires elementary school districts to display any other flags besides the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of California,” the resolution reads, citing the California Government Code.

“The Sunol Glen Unified School District desires to display only those flags required by law.”

LGBT flags have sparked controversy across the United States as well as Canada, where citizens have expressed overwhelming support for the removal of rainbow “pride” flags from Canadian schools. In addition to individual schools and districts promoting LGBT symbols, the Biden administration has followed suit by hanging an LGBT flag in between two American flags at the White House.

American conservatives have also been quick to point out incidents where patriotic symbols have been treated with hostility. Weeks ago, a classical school in Colorado pulled a 12-year-old student out of class because he had a “Don’t Tread on Me” patch pinned to his backpack. A video of a school employee claiming that the patch was linked to slavery went viral on social media, sparking tremendous conservative backlash and leading the school to release a statement assuring the public that the boy would be allowed in school without removing the patch.

