Two Canadian police unions endorse Pierre Poilievre for PM

The Durham, Ontario, Regional Police Association announced that it is ‘proud to endorse’ Poilievre, only days after the Peel, Ontario, Regional Police Association also endorsed him.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two large Canadian police unions are backing Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre for prime minister, citing his promises to reform Canada’s bail system and to “hold criminals accountable” for their crimes.

The Durham, Ontario, Regional Police Association, (DRPA) which represents close to 1,000 police officers, on Monday said it was “proud to endorse” Poilievre in the upcoming federal election.

“Mr. Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada recognize the voice and importance of Police Associations and are committed to ensuring our Officers and those across Canada have the necessary resources to police communities safely and effectively,” noted the association’s president, Andrew Tummonds, on X Monday.

The DRPA said it recognizes Poilievre’s pledge to get serious about crime in Canada, which has skyrocketed over the past decade under Liberal Party soft crime policies.

Tummonds said the DRPA likes Poilievre’s proposed policies on “changes to bail reform, repeat violent offenders” as well as to stop the flow of “illegal handguns, drug trafficking and most importantly hold criminals accountable.”

“His commitment to public safety aligns with the needs of Officers and Police Associations across the country. It is imperative that we protect our communities with legislation that does not limit the effectiveness of the great work done by Officers daily,” noted Tummonds.

“Every day our heroes in uniform and those working behind the scenes work to ensure the communities Canadians call home remain free from violent crime.”

Tummonds noted how the reality in Canada is that there “is a need to take crime seriously.”

“It is our belief that the Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada are the best equipped to achieve this,” he added.

The DRPA’s backing of Poilievre comes only days after Peel, Ontario, Regional Police Association endorsed Poilievre, citing similar reasons for his promise to get tough on criminals.

Poilievre has promised to “repeal catch-and-release Liberal policies, put our heroes in uniform first, and restore safe streets — for a CHANGE.”

He has consistently called for Canada’s lax drug laws enacted under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to be changed. He has also promised to overall Canada’s current bail laws, which were weakened under Trudeau.

