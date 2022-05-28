Two candidates in Ontario election interned at Canada’s top pro-life organization

‘If you don't have the right to life what's the point of the other rights?’

ONTARIO (Campaign Life Coalition) – Two young men who trained as interns at Canada’s top pro-life organization are running as candidates in Ontario’s upcoming provincial election. Both of them are proudly pro-life and are bringing their pro-life convictions to their politics.

Gregory Tomchyshyn is a 21-year-old running in the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to become a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in the newly-formed Ontario Party. He interned at Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) in the summers of 2018 and 2019 where he was trained in pro-life apologetics and engaged in pro-life political action.

Tomchyshyn told CLC in an interview that his time with the organization taught him “a lot about the wider world of politics and all the different issues.” He said that his formation helped him to see that the issues of respect for life, male-female marriage, and parental rights are all “interconnected.”

“They helped inform me that this is a much bigger battlefield we’re fighting on right now than what we realize.”

READ: Campaign Life Coalition releases party leader ‘ratings’ ahead of Ontario 2022 election

It was because of Tomchyshyn’s pro-life convictions that he decided to enter into politics, running under the banner of a party that supports his convictions.

“I’m deeply concerned with what is going on in this province and the way that the future is going right now and the fact that the culture of death has seemed to be getting more wind than the culture of life,” he said.

“I saw how there’s not really much being done [on the pro-life issue]. There’s not a lot of pro-lifers running in politics, especially in most major parties, so I decided to run when I saw the Ontario party come along.”

Tomchyshyn chose to run under the banner of the Ontario party because of what he called its “strong pro-life platform.” The Ontario Party, led by former Member of Parliament Derek Sloan, affirms in its constitution the “inalienable” right to life, adding that it holds that the “right to life is the most important human right, from which all other rights are derived.”

“If you don’t have the right to life,” commented Tomchyshyn, “my viewpoint is, well, what’s the point of the other rights if you can’t live? What’s the point of having all the other rights and freedoms if you can’t have the first, fundamental one?”

Peter Naus, 19, also interned for Campaign Life Coalition in 2018 and 2019. He told CLC that he is running in the upcoming election to bring “integrity, hope, and freedom back to Ontarians and the constituents of Scarborough Southwest” under the banner of the New Blue Party.

READ: World airport association calls on Trudeau to drop Canada’s COVID travel mandates

Naus said that his time at CLC was one of his “most valuable life experiences.”

“I am extremely grateful for the internship at Campaign Life Coalition which gave me a comprehensive perspective on the dignity of human life from conception to natural death. Human rights should be protected for all human beings, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

Naus is proud to run for office under the banner of a political party that agrees with his pro-life views. He called his pro-life and pro-family values “an essential part of [his] political career.” Naus’ championing of what he calls the “scientific definition that every human life begins at conception” corresponds directly with one of the New Blue Party’s founding principles which upholds the “inherent value and dignity of human life from conception to natural death.” The party was founded in 2020 by Jim and Belinda Karahalios, who are both champions of life and family.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell the CPC to reinstate conservative leadership candidates! Show Petition Text 5236 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Is the Conservative Party of Canada giving pro-life candidates the cold shoulder in this year's leadership race?



That's what many Canadians have been left to wonder after the CPC recently announced that two conservative, pro-life candidates, Grant Abraham and Joseph Bourgault, would not be eligible to have their names officially placed on the ballot for party leader, even after seemingly meeting all requirements to do so.



Could this be a case of the CPC establishment arbitrarily picking winners and losers in the ongoing leadership election? And, if so, are true conservatives like Abraham and Bourgault the ones being unfairly targeted?



We must ask ourselves -- and the CPC -- these questions.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party to immediately reinstate Grant Abraham and Joseph Borgault onto the ballot for party leader in this year's election immediately.



While Grant Abraham, an attorney from British Columbia and Joseph Bourgault, a businessman from Saskatchewan, may not be as well-known as some of their opponents running for Conservative Party Leader, they still managed, with hard work, determination, and grassroots support, to meet all of the stated requirements for their names to be faithfully added to the official CPC leadership ballot for this year's election on September 10th.



According to the CPC, these requirements are for candidates to raise $300,000 and obtain 500 petition signatures -- both of which Abraham and Bourgault actually achieved.



Abraham actually had raised $300,000 for the entry fee, in addition to submitting 598 petition signatures, and, likewise, Bourgault raised nearly $400,000, and submitted over 1,000 petition signatures.



SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the CPC now!



Yet even so, the CPC confirmed to the candidates late last weekend that neither had made the final cut because they added a 15% "administration fee" in addition to the $300,000 -- making the actual total they would have needed to raise closer to $350,000 (which, remarkably, still wouldn't explain why at least Bourgault was denied access to the ballot).



Abraham has gone on record declaring that this was false advertising by the party, and that the additional administration fee was never actually communicated to them by the CPC prior to their rejection.



Only four pro-life candidates entered the race for CPC leader this year, and two of them were Abraham and Bourgault.



A third, MP Marc Dalton, failed to meet the fundraising requirements set forth by the party, and a fourth, former leadership candidate and current MP Leslyn Lewis, made it onto the ballot.



So, is the CPC squeezing out conservative, pro-life candidates wherever possible? Are they breaking their own rules to suit the party's establishment, instead of the Canadian people?



It seems that fake conservatives in the CPC establishment are guilty of the same corrupt, power-hungry tendencies they often criticize Liberals for embracing.



Conservatives must demand justice: SIGN and SHARE this petition demanding that members of the Conservative Party's LEOC take immediate action to reinstate Abraham and Bourgault onto the official ballot for CPC Leader.



Both Abraham and Bourgault intend to appeal this grossly unethical and ideologically-discriminatory decision themselves, but they also need support from Canadians like YOU to get the message across!



Thank you!



P.S. You can support LIFE by attending this year's National March for Life in Ottawa on May 12th! Learn more HERE.





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Two pro-life candidates for Conservative Party leadership were disqualified despite raising enough money' (LifeSiteNews)



'Canadian MP Leslyn Lewis becomes only remaining pro-life candidate for Conservative Party leadership' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Naus went on to explain that he was never particularly interested in politics until he participated in the CLC internship.

“The internship sparked my interest in getting involved in the political process. I am not a politician by nature, I don’t like politics. I really like science and math. One of my favorite quotes from [CLC president emeritus] Jim Hughes, which is a spin-off of Plato’s Republic, was that if you don’t get involved in politics, politics is going to get involved with you.”

What especially inspired Naus to enter politics was the “attacks against human rights” that citizens experienced over the government’s response to the coronavirus. “I decided to run because I was impeded by Ford’s lockdowns from doing what I love to do, and I could not stand idle while the freedoms of Ontarians were under attack,” he said.

Naus referred to the harms caused by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s emergency measures, including vaccine mandates and passports, as the “most important provincial issue in this election.” He said that Ontarians “cannot afford the economic, psychological, and systematic costs of four more years of lockdowns.”

The Ontario election is on June 2. Polls indicate that Ford is poised to win a majority. This comes despite him having betrayed Ontarians during the recent pandemic by imposing draconian unscientific measures, including lockdowns and vaccine mandates. The harms caused by these measures, including business closures, life-saving surgeries put off, leading to deaths of waiting patients, and children losing education, are still being calculated.

Ford also betrayed social conservatives by promising to repeal the Liberals’ sex-ed curriculum and then flip-flopping. He never fulfilled his leadership promise that he would introduce conscience rights legislation to protect doctors from being coerced by the College of Physicians & Surgeons to participate in, or give referrals for, euthanasia and abortion. He also abandoned his promise to move on a parental consent law for minor children seeking abortion.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked document on Roe v. Wade, Ford promised to maintain abortion access in the province, stating that “we’re keeping it exactly the same.” CLC has issued a detailed voters’ guide for the upcoming election to aid in electing pro-life and pro-family MPPs.

READ: Archbishop of Oklahoma City thanks governor for new abortion ban that ‘builds the culture of life’

CLC’s Youth Coordinator, Josie Luetke, who directs the intern program, spoke proudly of Naus and Tomchyshyn saying, “I think it’s awesome that in such a short time span, they’ve gone from learning about politics through our program and doing a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff like data entry and meeting with politicians, to becoming candidates themselves.”

“They took it upon themselves to run for office, which is always a huge sacrifice and takes a lot of courage and so I think it’s fabulous, I think they’re setting a good example for a lot of other pro-life young people,” she said.

Despite polls favoring Ford, Luetke pointed out that victory in this race for the pro-life candidates may not mean winning the election, but simply running the race to bring about change.

“Realistically speaking, the chance of being elected when you’re part of any new party is low, but that’s the only way we do achieve change anyway. And I think more so than even just running for a seat, its running to change the conversation and to bring life issues to the forefront,” she said.

Editor’s note: Pete Baklinski contributed to this report

Share











