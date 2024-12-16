Two Conservative MPs proclaim the name of Jesus in House of Commons

Two Conservative MPs, Fraser Tolmie and Andrew Scheer, proudly proclaimed the name of Jesus Christ while wishing their colleagues a Merry Christmas during a House of Commons session last week.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Two Conservative MPs, Fraser Tolmie and Andrew Scheer, proudly proclaimed the name of Jesus Christ while wishing their colleagues a Merry Christmas during a House of Commons session last week.

Tolmie emphasized that the gift of salvation began at Christmas with the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ, while Scheer stressed that the meaning of Christmas is that the light of the world, Jesus Christ, came to redeem the world.

After recounting a story of touring the Canterbury Cathedral with his mother and how he was inspired to pray for the salvation of his family, Tolmie highlighted the “true gift of salvation.”

“The true gift of salvation came when a baby was born in a manger in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. It is a gift if we acknowledge who that baby was, who he came to be, and what he did on the cross for us. His name was Jesus, Emmanuel, God is with us,” Tolmie said.

“Christmas will not be the same without mom and dad this year, having lost them both in October, but they lived lives of faith and knew Christ. I know hope still remains. The reminder of the gift of salvation comes every Christmas. I want to wish everyone who hears my voice a very Merry Christmas and a very happy Scottish Hogmanay. May God bless everyone, and may everyone have a merry Christmas. No one is alone,” the MP added.

Scheer, a Catholic, discussed how the days getting shorter before getting longer again at this time of year is a fitting metaphor for the Nativity of Our Lord.

“We are about to enter the period of time when the days stop getting shorter and start getting longer again, which is, of course, a beautiful metaphor for what Christmas is all about: the light of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, coming to redeem mankind,” the MP said.

While Scheer has long-identified as a Catholic, it is worth noting that he has been weak on socially conservative issues such as abortion and same-sex “marriage.” Many have posited that Scheer’s compromising on these issues led to Justin Trudeau’s decisive election victory in 2019, which ultimately led to his resignation as the Conservative leader.

The same day the MPs made these powerful remarks, one of their liberal counterparts, Adam Van Koeverden, claimed Jesus was a “democratic socialist” while slamming Catholics and Protestants who aren’t concerned about “climate change.”

Last week, pro-life MP Richard Bragdon also gave a beautiful Christmas message recounting Jesus’ birth and how the Canadian people’s struggles under the Trudeau regime are not unlike those the Holy Family faced on the first Christmas 2,000 years ago.

