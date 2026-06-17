Two historic Catholic sites gutted by fires in a single day

Separate fires tore through Brittany's Sainte-Anne Chapel and Condom Cathedral's cloister in Gers just hours apart on June 12, destroying volumes of historic Catholic archives.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two major fires struck a chapel in Brittany and a cathedral cloister in southwestern France, causing extensive damage to the historic Catholic heritage sites.

On June 12, two separate fires severely damaged the Sainte-Anne Chapel in Trégastel, Brittany, and the former cloister of Condom Cathedral in Gers within hours of one another. The incidents resulted in the destruction of large sections of the historic buildings and the loss of archival material. Investigations into the causes are ongoing.

“For the moment, we are above all very sad,” Trégastel Mayor Annie Macé said, according to a report by Tribune Chrétienne, summarizing local reaction to the loss.

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The first fire broke out in the early afternoon at the Sainte-Anne-des-Rochers Chapel in Trégastel, located in the Côtes-d’Armor department of Brittany. The blaze rapidly spread through the roof of the 17th century building, causing extensive damage. Approximately 75 percent of the roof was destroyed, with part of the timber framework collapsing during the fire.

Thirty-two firefighters from several emergency centers in the region responded to the incident. They fought the fire for more than an hour using four hoses, including one mounted on an aerial ladder. Fire crews remained on site into the evening to extinguish remaining hotspots beneath the debris.

Despite the scale of the damage, all artwork and liturgical objects housed inside the chapel were successfully removed and preserved. Firefighters evacuated statues, including three protected as historic monuments, before municipal services took custody of the rescued items.

The chapel, built in 1635 and dedicated to Saint Anne, patroness of Brittany, already suffered structural defects. The building had been closed to the public since March 2026 over concerns about the condition of its timber framework.

Several witnesses reported different observations concerning the possible origin of the fire. Some suggested that flames first appeared on one side of the building, while others pointed to the belfry. Authorities have not reached any conclusion, and a gendarmerie investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Later the same day, another major fire struck the media library housed within the former cloister of the Cathedral of Condom in the Gers department of southwestern France.

During the initial stages of the fire, flames reportedly rose more than 23 feet into the air, causing significant damage to the cathedral complex and resulting in the destruction of part of the city’s archival holdings. Among the losses were historic volumes dating back to the 16th century.

The two fires occurred independently of one another, and no connection between the incidents has been reported. In both cases, investigators are still working to establish the causes of the fires.

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The events have drawn attention to the condition of religious heritage sites across France. Local officials, preservation associations, and heritage specialists have for years expressed concern about the maintenance challenges facing many churches, chapels, and other historic religious buildings, particularly in smaller municipalities where restoration costs can exceed available resources.

French heritage advocate Stéphane Bern recently called for greater support for rural religious monuments. “One finds €900 million for Notre-Dame, but one cannot find the first €1,000 for the churches of our countryside. An emergency plan must be implemented to save the religious heritage of rural France,” he said.

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