Two Liberal ministers suggest Mark Carney will call election after being sworn in as PM

(LifeSiteNews) — Two Liberal Party ministers have hinted that their new leader, Mark Carney, will call a federal election shortly after being sworn in as prime minister this Friday.

Earlier this week, outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Public Works Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters directly that Canadians will soon head to the polls. He made the comments considering both Carney being the new leader, and the fact that all opposition parties have said they would vote non-confidence against the Liberal minority government once parliament resumes on March 24.

“The opposition parties have been very clear for weeks and months now,” said Duclos, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “They decided they would bring this government down regardless of what we could do.”

The Liberal Party on Sunday night elected self-proclaimed globalist and World Economic Forum-linked former central banker Carney as the new leader. Carney will be sworn in as PM this Friday.

In January, after announcing he would resign, Trudeau prorogued Parliament until March 24. A general election will take place sometime in late April or early May, should Carney officially ask the Governor General to dissolve parliament before March 24, which is expected.

Because Parliament is prorogued until March, Duclos said that this is “the last day we can be in government.”

“We’ll see whether we should call an election before.”

When a reporter asked him how “quickly” an election would come, Duclos replied, “We know the deadline is March 24.”

In addition to Duclos, Industry Minister Francois Phillipe-Champagne on Sunday, after Carney was elected, told reporters, “I think we’ve said we’re going to go to the polls to get a strong mandate fairly quickly so that we can have not only the team –the Liberal team–but the whole Canadian team with us.”

“I think Canadians are ready for that, they want a strong team,” he added.

Election needed now, says opposition leader Pierre Poilievre

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and official opposition Pierre Poilievre told reporters on Monday that not only should an election be called now, but that Carney is “trying to distract from his many scandals and conflicts of interest as well as his disastrous record as Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor by talking about Trump.”

“He’s the guy who sold out to Trump,” said Poilievre, adding that six days after U.S. President Donald Trump “threatened Canada” with tariffs “to steal our jobs,” Carney “announced to Brookfield shareholders that he would move his headquarters from Canada to New York.”

“And when you asked him about it, he lied to your face,” he added.

Poilievre said the CPC has it “in writing and we proved it.”

“He sold out Canada. He put his profit ahead of our people and he did exactly what Donald Trump wanted. Never before have we had a prime minister so conflicted and compromised and yet so little scrutinized,” he added.

On Sunday, outgoing Prime Minister Trudeau in his last speech before Liberal Party supporters boasted about his government’s anti-life, pro-abortion agenda, as well as the party’s legalization of “same-sex marriage,” which happened 20 years ago.

Carney will soon be taking over as Canada’s next prime minister, despite having never been democratically elected by Canada’s people.

