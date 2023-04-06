Two more alleged pro-abortion vandals charged for attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers

In total, four individuals have now been charged with FACE Act violations for allegedly attacking pro-life pregnancy resource centers in Florida. They face years in prison and sizable financial penalties.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two more individuals have been charged with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act in connection with the “Jane’s Revenge”-affiliated pro-abortion vandalism of pro-life pregnancy resource centers in Florida, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ statement, a superseding indictment was handed down by a federal grand jury charging two people, in addition to two others previously charged, with FACE Act violations for their alleged participation in “targeted attacks on pregnancy resource facilities in the state.”

The four individuals indicted in the case allegedly “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health services facilities from providing those services. As part of the conspiracy, the defendants allegedly targeted pregnancy resource facilities and vandalized those facilities with spray-painted threats.”

Some of the activists allegedly vandalized a pro-life center in Winter Haven, Florida, with messages including, “If abortions aren’t safe than [sic] niether [sic] are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING for U,” and “We are everywhere.” Vandalism also included reference to the militant pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, which has taken credit for vandalism and firebombings of pregnancy centers and churches across the country.

In addition to Winter Haven, the defendants are also alleged to have attacked pro-life centers in Hollywood, Florida, and Hialeah, Florida.

Two of the defendants, Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were previously charged with the same crimes in January. Under the new superseding indictment, Florida residents Annarella Rivera and Gabriella Oropesa join them in facing significant prison time and hefty fines for the attacks.

According to the indictment, as cited by the DOJ, “Rivera, along with Freestone and Smith-Stewart, violated the FACE Act by using threats of force to intimidate and interfere with the employees of a reproductive health services facility in Winter Haven because those employees were providing or seeking to provide reproductive health services.”

Rivera, Freestone, and Smith-Steward also allegedly ”violated the FACE Act by intentionally damaging and destroying the facility’s property because the facility provides reproductive health services.”

The DOJ stated that, if convicted, “Rivera, Freestone and Smith-Stewart each face up to a maximum of 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000,” and “Oropesa faces up to a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.”

Catholic News Agency pointed out that the indictments add to the still small number of law enforcement actions against pro-abortion vandals who have reportedly perpetrated 60 recorded attacks on pregnancy resources centers throughout the U.S.

Moreover, at least 308 Catholic churches have been attacked and vandalized since spring 2020, according to tracking of the incidents conducted by conservative nonprofit group CatholicVote.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the indictment of Freestone and Smith-Stewart was the first law enforcement crackdown on pro-abortion vandalism after months of apparent inaction from the Justice Department.

The pro-abortion Biden administration has largely reacted with a lack of aggressive action to violence against pro-life centers and churches even while subjecting pro-lifers like Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn to raids by heavily armed FBI agents for their alleged violations of the FACE Act during pro-life activism. The apparent imbalance in enforcement led conservative lawmakers to accuse the federal government of operating according to a double standard with regard to abortion-related prosecutions.

In January, the new GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives resolved to create a “Weaponization of Government” Select Committee to investigate “the politicization of the FBI” among other agenda items. The committee stated it would consider 11 instances of such alleged politicization of the FBI and the DOJ, including the use of the FACE Act to arrest pro-lifers like Houck and Vaughn.

After the establishment of the new committee, the FBI appeared to take a step toward stronger law enforcement action against pro-abortion vandals, announcing a $25,000 reward for information about attacks on the pro-life centers.

Subsequently, five suspected pro-abortion activists have been charged in connection with vandalism attacks against pro-life centers.

In addition to Freestone, Rivera, Oropesa, and Smith-Stewart, police also recently nabbed 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, a research scientist with a Ph.D. in biochemistry, in connection with a firebombing incident in Wisconsin.

Roychowdhury was apprehended at the Boston Logan International Airport while on his way to Central America on March 28. He has been “charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive” in relation to the Mother’s Day firebombing attack on a pro-life office in Madison, Wisconsin last year after the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

If convicted, Roychowdhury could face between five and 20 years in prison.

