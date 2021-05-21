Two more Ontario Catholic school boards to vote on flying gay ‘Pride’ flag

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB) along with the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) will consider motions on Tuesday, May 25, to fly the homosexual “Pride” flag at Catholics schools within the boards.

The DCDSB’s motion states in part that “every school in DCDSB raise the Rainbow Flag from June 1 - June 30 annually.” The OCSB motion stated in part that the board direct only the Education Center to fly the Pride flag this year and that an additional flagpole be installed at each OCSB school to fly the pride flag next year for the month of June.

The motions come after a number of Catholic school boards in Ontario, most significantly the Toronto Catholic District School Board, have voted contrary to Catholic teaching, as well as the directives of Ontario’s Cardinal Thomas Collins, to fly the flags.

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s pro-life and pro-family organization, told LifeSiteNews that “gay supremacy” has taken over Catholic school boards in Ontario.

“LGBT activists are so powerful that they are arrogantly demanding to dictate what the next generation of Catholics must believe about sexual morality and the moral law. Their arrogance and totalitarian bent is astonishing,” he said.

Fonseca said that it’s time for Catholic shepherds to “step in and declare without any ambiguity that Jesus Christ, the Holy Bible and Catholic magisterial teaching will rule over Catholic schools, not the hate-filled LGBT lobby whose real goal is to destroy the Church.”

He also said that Trustees need to be educated about “what a Catholic school is and what it is not.”

“It is an arm of the Catholic Church,” said Fonseca, which has the purpose of teaching children the “fullness of the Catholic faith,” including Church teaching on the “immorality of homosexual acts and other sexual sins.”

“It is not a platform for students, teachers or parents who object to Catholic doctrine,” he said.

“What flows out of these facts is that if there are students enrolled in Catholic boards who want to publicly embrace a ‘gay,’ ‘lesbian,’ or ‘transgender’ identity and promote LGBT ideology, this is not the right school system for them. Their activism is not welcome and we cannot make the school ‘inclusive’ of their chosen sexual identities, lifestyles or worldviews that are contrary to the worldview of the Catholic Church,” he continued.

“The Catholic school cannot make room nor ‘safe spaces’ for gay activism that is antithetical to Christianity,” Fonseca added.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is calling for parents to become delegates to the meetings to object to the motions.

“So far, only people in support of the gay Pride takeover are on the agenda to make delegation presentations to trustees. That's why we're asking you to consider applying or urging someone you know to do so,” CLC told parents in an email today.

“If we are to persuade trustees not to dive into heresy, we must have faithful Catholics, or parents of other faiths with children in the system, to make delegation presentations of a few minutes in length,” CLC added.

Teresa Pierre, president of Parents As First Educators, is also asking parents to get involved. She outlined some of the points that parents should be making in their letters to the boards.

“Parents exercise their choice when they send their children to Catholic schools, and they expect them to receive an education with Catholic moral teaching. Catholic schools need to be clear about the messages they give to children, and consistently teach students the truth about the faith.”

“Raising the Pride flag suggests approval of sexual activity of which the Catholic Church disapproves and violates Catholic teaching on chastity for all young people. Activists are using the Pride Flag motion to enforce their ideological agenda.”

“Catholic schools should be places of education, not political indoctrination!”

Campaign Life Coalition pointed out in its email to parents that approving such motions would not only “go against the rights of parents to have their children educated in the Faith,” but it would be “committing an outright betrayal of Catholic moral teaching and our Lord's call to repentance and conversion.”

“This would be to strike at the very heart — the Sacred Heart — of Christianity and of Jesus Christ! We can’t let this happen.”

Contact information for DCDSB trustees:

Information to become a delegate at the DCDSB’s May 25 meeting: Please click here to access the Delegations application instruction document, and scroll down to page 5 for the application form itself. Completed Delegation application forms should be emailed to [email protected]

Jim McCafferty, Pickering

905-839-8454

[email protected]

Janice Oldman, Ajax

905-431-8759

[email protected]

Monique Forster, Ajax

905-441-9418

[email protected]

John Rinella, Whitby

289-404-6319

[email protected]

Mikhail Yurkoski, Whitby

365-885-8050

[email protected]

Robert De Souza, Oshawa

905-424-8019

[email protected]

Morgan Ste. Marie, Oshawa

289-404-0896

[email protected]

Richard Damianopoulos, Scugog, Uxbridge and Brock

416-587-8951

[email protected]

Contact info for OCSB trustees:

Information to become a delegate at the DCDSB’s May 25 meeting: Contact Hilary Close, Manager of Corporate Affairs, for a 3-minute slot: Phone: 613-224-4455. Ext 2271

Mark D. Mullan, Chairperson

Phone: 613-841-4836

Email: [email protected]

Jeremy Wittet, Vice-Chairperson

Phone: 613-721-2376

Email: [email protected]

Cindy Simpson

Phone: 613-878-0237

Email: [email protected]

Shelley Lawrence

Phone: 613-978-2644

Email: [email protected]

Glen Armstrong

Phone: 613-978-2556

Email: [email protected]

Joanne MacEwan

Phone: 613-842-0166

Email: [email protected]

Spencer Warren

Phone: 613-692-5949

Email: [email protected]

Brian Coburn

Phone: 613-355-7166

Email: [email protected]

Sandra Moore

Phone: 613-271-8452

Email: [email protected]

John Curry

Phone: 613-831-2028

Email: [email protected]