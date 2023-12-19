Two New Jersey school districts reject state’s pro-LGBT policy recommendations

Policy 5756 is not mandatory for schools but has been adopted by many districts to actively participate in New Jersey’s 2017 'anti-discrimination' law.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two school districts in New Jersey have voted against implementing statewide guidance that pushes the LGBT agenda in public schools.

On December 14, the Franklin Lakes Board of Education voted to upend its previously held policy related to gender confused students. The 5-4 vote was taken halfway through a three-hour board meeting containing discussion about the policy. On January 23, the board will meet again for an additional reading and vote.

Trustee Scott Loia first brought up concerns about Policy 5756 through Resolution 1004, which dominated the December 14 meeting discussion. The proposal seeks to overturn the standing policy on “transgenderism” in the elementary school district, including the complete elimination of words and phrases like “gender expression,” “sexual orientation,” “transgender” and “assigned sex at birth.”

Loia described the LGBT agenda as “gender nonsense” that he doesn’t “buy into” and advocated for parental rights instead, according to local news reports. He said that “less is more” regarding the controversial policy and noted that districts that edited the policy experienced more legal challenges than those that removed it entirely.

Loia also emphasized that what was “more important to [him] than anything” was the possibility that school staff might “withhold information from a parent.”

RELATED: Virginia school board receives death threats after rejecting ‘safe space’ grant tied to LGBT radical

Similarly, the Westwood Regional School District voted the same day to repeal the same policy. Policy 5756 is not mandatory for schools but has been adopted by many districts to actively participate in New Jersey’s 2017 “anti-discrimination” law. This was signed by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and includes so-called discrimination of individuals based on “sexual orientation” and “gender expression” as prohibited behavior.

The Westwood school board voted down Policy 5756 in a 5-2 vote. The district first adopted the policy in 2016, updating it three years later. It requires that school staff use the “preferred pronouns” and “gender identity” students request without any requirement to notify parents of their children’s preferences.

Under the Law Against Discrimination, school staff would “consult their board attorney regarding the minor student’s civil rights and protections.” State guidelines surrounding gender confused students—which were issued by the New Jersey Department of Education to shape district policies—include permission for gender confused students to participate in sex-segregated school activities such as sports in line with their perceived “gender identity.”

RELATED: Dystopia sets in as Seattle 10th grader reportedly fails quiz for denying women can have male genitals

Share











