Two trustees resign in wake of Catholic school board voting to fly gay ‘Pride’ flag

KITCHENER, Ontario, June 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Two trustees at a Catholic school board in Ontario resigned after the board voted in April to fly the ‘Pride’ flag at its schools in the month of June.

"Flying the Pride flag is one aspect of my decision but not the sole concern," former Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee Kevin Dupuis told CTV News on Monday. “This is a separation of a specific group and giving favours to one group only divides the other students.”

The board’s trustees voted in April to fly the Pride flag for the first time this June, saying the decision was about creating a "welcoming, safe and inclusive place for all, including the LGBTQ2+ community."

"Our Catholic schools are places where we educate young people to respect every person regardless of their differences," said director of education Loretta Notten after the April 26 vote.

The rainbow-striped “Pride” flag, however, has come to represent sexual lifestyles and choices that the Catholic Church teaches are immoral and contrary to God’s plan for sexuality. The term “pride” in salvation history denotes an explicit refusal to follow God and his rule. The Book of Proverbs warns that “Pride goes before destruction” (16:18). Pro-family leaders have pointed out that flags that celebrate lifestyles contrary to Church teaching have no place at Catholic schools.

The resignation of another trustee, Greg Reitzel, was announced at the Waterloo Catholic Board meeting on Monday, although the reason for his departure was not provided at the meeting.

Reitzel told the board during a 2020 meeting that he would have to resign as trustee if the rainbow flag were ever flown at Catholics schools under his watch.

He told the board at that time that “‘Pride’ is the deadliest of the deadly sins.”

“I could not support a decision to actually fly a Pride flag,” he said at that time, as reported by Waterloo’s The Record.

The Waterloo Catholic Board accepted both resignations at its meeting this week, reported CTV News.

According to CTV News, the board has 90 days to either appoint someone to take their places or take applications from the community.