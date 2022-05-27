US Air Force base cancels Drag Queen Story Time after public outrage

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany (LifeSiteNews) —A U.S. Air Force base in Germany will not host a drag queen event originally advertised for June.
Ramstein Air Force Base’s library advertised a “Drag Queen Story Time” event on June 2. The U.S. Air Force base in Germany invited children to “wear your brightest and most colorful outfits” for the event with a drag queen named Stacey Teed.
The Air Force told the Post Millennial the event will not occur.
The conservative publication added a note from a spokesperson for the military to its original May 24 article which reads:
An advertisement was posted to the base library social media page before the event had completed Ramstein’s established processes for special observance coordination and approval. The advertisement has been removed and the event will not take place. Ramstein leaders strive to foster a culture based on inclusion where all people are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their political views, color of their skin, or sexual orientation. The base’s established processes will ensure all future special observance events are properly reviewed and approved prior to advertisement.
A librarian that works at Ramstein tweeted that the base reportedly canceled all drag events.
“We’re being forced to cancel all drag events on Ramstein due to a minority of people that have nothing to do with our base community,” a librarian wrote on Twitter. Melissa Kay’s account is locked, but the Post Millennial included a screenshot of her tweet.
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
Thank you for signing the petition today.
More Information:
Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews
Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews
Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**
The potential drag event is nothing new for the U.S. military under President Joe Biden, which has frequently pursued liberal sexual and social politics. Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada hosted a drag queen show in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Department of Defense (DOD) has created training documents that identify opposition to abortion and the LGBTQ agenda as a characteristic of a possible extremist. It also labeled traditionally Catholic views on gender and feminism as signs of extremism.
President Biden also reversed the prohibition on gender-confused individuals serving in the military.
His top defense officials have also embraced liberal racial politics, including the promotion of Critical Race Theory and “anti-racism.” Both related ideas hold that America is fundamentally racist and the structures and institutions of the country are stacked against racial minorities.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said future soldiers need to understand “white rage.”
“I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform, to be open-minded and be widely read, and the United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand,” Milley said at a Congressional hearing in June 2021. “And I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it.”