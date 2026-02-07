U.S. arrests suspect in 2012 Benghazi attack, promising justice after Hillary Clinton cover-up

‘For 13 hours, Americans waited for help that never came,’ U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said. ‘We knew that we were being lied to … '

(LifeSiteNews) — Nearly 14 years after an attack that killed four Americans in Benghazi shocked the world and later exposed the mendacity and extreme cover-up measures of Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Trump administration has brought the leader of the attack, Zubayar al-Bakoush, to American soil to face justice.

“In 2012, Islamist terrorists carried out an horrific attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, murdering four Americans: Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard noted.

“For 14 years, their families suffered through the pain of devastating loss with no accountability,” Gabbard said. “President Donald Trump made clear that honoring their sacrifice to our nation meant accountability, and today one of the terrorists behind this attack will finally be brought to justice.”

Obama administration officials had tried to assert the attack as having arisen from an anti-Islam video, but the American public and intelligence agencies refused to buy into the Obama White House lie. The murderous assault was, in fact, a coordinated terrorist attack by extremist militias against which the State Department refused to protect the four American heroes.

In an opinion piece titled “Benghazi arrest delivers long-overdue justice and reminds America who failed our fallen” published by Fox News by Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis (retired), said “Benghazi was always about more than catching terrorists. It exposed fundamental leadership failures.”

The State Department’s own Accountability Review Board delivered a devastating verdict in December 2012. The board found “systemic failures and leadership and management deficiencies” that resulted in “grossly inadequate” security in Benghazi. While the board did not assign criminal liability, it made clear that leadership failures in Washington materially contributed to the tragedy. Despite extensive intelligence warnings about deteriorating security and al Qaeda’s expanding operations, State Department officials in Washington repeatedly denied requests for additional security from personnel on the ground. The CIA, by contrast, increased security at its Benghazi facilities.

“Hillary Clinton once famously said about Benghazi, ‘What difference at this point does it make?’” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi noted during a press conference announcing the arrest, pointing at the former Secretary of State’s mishandling of the entire affair.

JUSTICE IN AMERICA. A suspect in the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans has been brought to the U.S. to face charges. Zubayr al-Bakoush will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let this be clear: if you commit a crime against the American people, the…

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, took to X to remind people that his Washington watchdog organization had “caught Hillary Clinton stealing and trying to delete classified emails about her Benghazi lies, pay to play scandals.”

“Then she and the Obama gang came up with (the manufactured) Russia smear of Trump to try to keep herself out of jail,” Fitton added.

Remember when @JudicialWatch caught Hillary Clinton stealing and trying to delete classified emails about her Benghazi lies, pay to play scandals–and then she and the Obama gang came up w/Russia smear of Trump to try to keep herself out of jail?

“For 13 hours, Americans waited for help that never came,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro declared during a Fox News appearance. “We knew that we were being lied to … when President Obama said, ‘We did everything we could.’”

We will never forget Benghazi and the lies we were told about the attack. @POTUS has made the decision to bring the cavalry to protect Americans so it never happens again. Under the President's leadership, we will get justice for Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen…

Zubayar al-Bakoush faces an eight-count indictment that includes charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and conspiracy to support terrorists.

