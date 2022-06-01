U.S. Embassy to Holy See again displays LGBT flag for ‘pride’ month

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year authorized U.S. embassies to fly the LGBT flag on the same pole as the American flag.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See has once again snubbed the Catholic Church’s stance on sexuality and displayed the LGBT rainbow flag to kick off so-called “pride month.”

“The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June,” the embassy said in a tweet reiterating the Biden administration’s support of “LGBTQI+ rights.”

The embassy similarly flew the rainbow flag for “pride month” last June and repeatedly posted social media messages backing the LGBT movement during the Obama administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year authorized U.S. embassies and consulates to fly the LGBT flag on the same pole as the American flag. The Trump administration, under the leadership of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, prohibited U.S. diplomatic missions from doing so, though LGBT symbols were permitted inside embassies.

Several commenters noted that the Catholic Church recognizes June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ and tweeted images of Jesus’ Sacred Heart at the embassy.

Others accused the Biden administration of bigotry toward Catholics and pointed out that, despite the administration’s expressed commitment to LGBT ideology, it frequently declines to display LGBT symbols in Muslim-majority countries, presumably for fear of backlash.

“Let’s be clear: the Biden administration would never do this in an Islamic country. This is anti-Catholic bigotry,” Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual behavior as gravely sinful, as it has since the time of the Apostles. The authoritative Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’” “Under no circumstances can they be approved,” it adds.

The Church additionally upholds the scientific reality that there are only two genders and affirms that God creates every human being either male or female. “By creating the human being man and woman, God gives personal dignity equally to the one and the other. Each of them, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity,” the Catechism reads.

The Biden administration’s current ambassador to the Holy See is Joe Donnelly, a former Democratic U.S. Senator from Indiana and self-professed “Catholic” who supports homosexual “marriage” and opposed President Trump’s ban on “transgender” individuals serving in the U.S. military.

Joe Biden on Tuesday also released a proclamation declaring the month of June “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex Pride Month.” The statement attacked a recent wave of popular state laws and policies that protect single-sex athletics, restrict chemical castration and surgical mutilation of minors, and prohibit gender-confused people from accessing private spaces designated for the opposite sex.

In the proclamation, Biden again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, a radical bill that would enshrine same-sex “marriage” into federal law and establish “gender identity” and sexual orientation as federally protected classes. The legislation, backed by every congressional Democrat who identifies as “Catholic” except for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, would explicitly strip religious protections provided for in the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

