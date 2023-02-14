U.S. gov’t agrees to buy another 1.5 million doses of abortion-tainted Novavax vaccines

The Swedish government previously advised young people against getting the Novavax jab for fear that it would lead to cardiac problems.

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – Novavax announced a new deal with the U.S. government on Monday in which the company would sell another 1.5 million doses of its abortion-tainted COVID jabs.

The deal, made with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), would modify a preexisting contract between Novavax and the government. The deal would also allow for Novavax to support development of smaller jab doses, select strains for testing according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and allow for a “smoother transition to the commercial market.”

While Novavax did not disclose financial details of the deal, a source familiar with it told The Hill that no new funding was used to support it.

Novavax CEO John Jacobs, speaking about the deal, said in a statement, “This agreement acknowledges the need to offer the American people a diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio and underscores the importance of Novavax’s partnership with the U.S. government to ensure continuous access to a protein-based option as part of public health measures.”

The Novavax jab differs from the mRNA injections of both Pfizer and Moderna. It is protein-based and made using an invertebrate cell line Sf9 to produce protein nanoparticle antigens. The deal comes as the initial batch of over one million doses of the Novavax jab are set to expire toward the end of the month.

The deal also comes as the government is set to end the COVID national emergency in May.

Last July, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax jab for those age 18 and older. The authorization was announced with an FDA warning stating that data from clinical trials linked the jab to an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after administration, a warning also contained within Novavax’s announcement of the deal.

In October, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel included the Novavax jab on a list of COVID jabs the agency voted to add to children’s vaccine schedule. That month, the agency also approved the Novavax jab’s use as a booster for the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. The government has since bought over three million doses of the Novavax jab.

In November, the Swedish government recommended against using the Novavax jab for people under 30, citing cardiac concerns linked to the jab. The Swedish health authority said that it wanted to wait until the full risks of vaccine-related pericarditis (inflammation of tissue surrounding the heart) and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) are understood.

The Novavax jab has also been connected to abortions by means of its testing procedure. Some tests do use abortion-derived cells and others do not. The cells themselves are from the HEK-293 cell line, derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby who was aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

In January 2021, LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen conducted an interview with vaccine expert Pamela Acker, who revealed that there were “hundreds of abortions” involved in developing the HEK-293 line and that the babies were delivered alive so that abortionists could extract the tissue while their heart was still beating.

