UCLA medical students forced to take woke ‘structural racism’ class featuring prayer to ‘mama earth’

One medical student who failed to stand for a ‘prayer’ was intimidated into compliance by a UCLA administrator.

(LifeSiteNews) — First-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) must submit themselves to a “Structural Racism and Health Equity” course featuring prayers to “mama earth,” benedictions to racial minorities, condemnation of free market economics, and more, according to an exposé by the Washington Free Beacon.

The report, based on published audio of the class, text messages, and conversations with students, details how the mandatory course is led by Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, a self-described “formerly unhoused, incarcerated, revolutionary journalist, lecturer, poet, visionary, teacher and single mama” who co-founded various homelessness and poverty-related projects, condemns American police officers as murderers, and praised as “justice” the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Classes reportedly begin with what Gray-Garcia calls a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” in which students must kneel and touch the floor while she delivers a “benediction” to “black,” “brown,” and “houseless people” allegedly killed by the so-called “crapatalist lie” of “private property,” and proclaims that “mama earth was never meant to be bought, sold, pimped, or played.”

As the class goes on, Gray-Garcia leads the medical students in chants of “Free Palestine,” condemnations of modern medicine (which the students are ostensibly there to learn) as “white science,” and calls to end the “occupation” of the United States (which she dubs “Turtle Island”).

One student reportedly declined to stand for a second prayer session, at which point the student was questioned by an unidentified UCLA administrator.

“The net effect was that UCLA staff intimidated first-year medical students into participating in a religious service in derogation of their own personal beliefs,” UCLA’s Jewish Faculty Resilience Group said in a letter to UCLA chancellor Gene Block. “There needs to be an urgent and thorough external review and investigation of the [medical school’s] curriculum and systemic antisemitism.”

Last month, it was reported that the class’s course syllabus was full of controversial material about “settler colonialism,” “indigenous womxn’s” health, and more, all from a far-left “social justice” viewpoint.

The mandatory class was launched as part of an “anti-racism roadmap” adopted by UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine in the wake of the 2020 death of Minneapolis black man George Floyd during an altercation with a white police officer that was seized on by the far-left Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. It previously drew controversy for dividing students into discussion groups on the basis of race, which was stopped after receiving national attention.

LifeSiteNews reported last year that another UCLA official, Race & Equity Director Jonathan Perkins wrote on social media that he wanted conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to die. Perkins retains his position to this day, according to his biography on the UCLA Office of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion’s website.

