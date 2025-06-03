UCP candidate calls out NDP for defending pornographic books in Alberta school libraries

'It won't be allowed on social media, but the NDP want your children to read it,' Darby Crouch said in a video.

(LifeSiteNews) — United Conservative Party candidate Darby Crouch has blasted New Democratic Party (NDP) members for defending pornographic content in Alberta school libraries.

In a May 27 video posted on X, Crouch responded to NDP members condemning Alberta’s move to ban pornographic books in school libraries, calling out the woke party for promoting sexual depravity for children.

“Let’s be clear,” Crouch began. “Protecting kids from sexually graphic content in school libraries is not bad.”

“The Alberta NDP wants you to believe that removing such content from elementary schools is some sort of power move,” she further explained.

In fact, NDP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Lori Sigurdson admitted on social media, “Make no mistake – this actually IS about banning books – and Smith’s administration is not the first in history to target and ban books seen as contrary to its ideology in order to control public discourse.”

Over 1,000 users responded to Sigurdson’s X post, condemning her for advocating for children to be exposed to porn.

“Why do you support the sexualization of minors?” one user asked.

Crouch asked a similar question in her video message, “So now protecting innocent children, some as young as 5 to 7 years old from pornographic material is wrong?”

“As a parent, what would you do if this picture was on your 5-year-old’s reading list?” she asked, holding up a school library book showing a cartoon of two young boys engaging in a sex act. “No children should be reading things found in these books, period.”

Crouch further explained that she could not even describe the images and scenes in the books in her video or it would be taken down from X.

“That is how bad the material is,” she declared. “It won’t be allowed on social media, but the NDP want your children to read it.”

“Parents have every right to expect schools to uphold age-appropriate standards,” she continued. “If the NDP can’t get behind standing up for your kids, they’re standing up for radical ideology.”

Last week, on May 27, the Conservative Alberta government under Premier Danielle Smith announced that they are going ahead with plans to eventually ban books with sexually explicit as well as pornographic material, many of which contain LGBT and even pedophilic content, from all school libraries.

