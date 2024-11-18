UFC champ Jon Jones praises Jesus Christ, gives Trump his belt after victory

'While everybody's cheering and so happy, I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ,' said UFC champion Jon Jones after his win Saturday. 'I cannot take credit for a gift like this, man. I really owe it all to Him.'

(LifeSiteNews) — After defeating his opponent in three rounds to retain the UFC heavyweight title Saturday night, fighter Jon Jones gave praise to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“While everybody’s cheering and so happy, I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ,” he said. “I cannot take credit for a gift like this, man. I really owe it all to Him.”

Jon Jones gives glory to God after winning his UFC heavyweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden “While everybody’s cheering and so happy, I want to acknowledge Jesus Christ.”

pic.twitter.com/qFxZsTy4w1 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) November 17, 2024

“I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a Christian American champion,” he added.

Jon Jones did an impression of Trump’s dance and then started a “USA! USA! USA!” chant. “I’m proud to be a great American champion. I’m proud to be a CHRISTIAN American champion.” WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/WZeSaqcaRe — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2024

Jones, 37, is 21-1 in UFC competition. He defeated former champ Stipe Miocic at a packed Madison Square Garden in New York City. Newly re-elected President Donald Trump as well as a small crew of his newly-appointed cabinet members were on hand, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard.

UFC at MSG was epic! pic.twitter.com/BxpiZK00qu — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2024

WOW. Bobby Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Dana White, Don Jr, and Eric Trump surround President Trump as they lead the entire MSG arena in chants of “USA! USA!” at UFC 309. The Avengers have assembled. pic.twitter.com/F6dUdvqqGA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 17, 2024

Following his win, Jones acknowledged Trump’s presence and even walked over to present him with the championship belt after breaking out into what has been dubbed the “Trump dance.”

WOW! After viciously DESTROYING his opponent, Jon Jones did the iconic Trump YMCA dance and gave the president a thumbs up👍 Jones & Trump = GOATs pic.twitter.com/VBZps1f4rY — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2024

“I want to say a big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones exclaimed as the crowd broke into chants of “USA! USA!”

Jon Jones hands his UFC heavyweight championship belt to President Trump pic.twitter.com/X3qJFPzRzG — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 17, 2024

Aside from earning him an invite to the White House by President Trump, Jones’ victory is being heralded as yet another important point in his life and career, as he has battled drug abuse and was charged with domestic abuse (which he accepted a plea deal on) in years past, in addition to various other run ins with the law.

UFC owner and fellow Trump supporter Dana White has said that Jones “has lots of demons,” referring to the fighter’s troubled past.

Despite that, Jones, whose father is a Pentecostal minster, often expresses his religious beliefs in public. And he doubled down on them Saturday night.

“I know that there’s millions of people around the world watching right now, and I just want to let you guys know that Jesus loves you so much. That’s all I’ll say about that,” he told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview.

Jones’ “Trump dance” is not unique to him. Scores of professional athletes have been doing the jig as well.

Jon Jones put on an absolutely legendary clinic last night: 1) Wins UFC Match

2) Praises Jesus

3) Does Trump dance

4) Starts a “USA” chant

5) Thanks Trump for being there

6) Gives Trump the UFC heavyweight belt America is back 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fllQYRBjpK — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) November 17, 2024

This past weekend, more than a half dozen NFL and NCAA football players have been doing their best Trump dance, which is an impersonation of what he would do at his political rallies by extending his arms and twisting his hips to the famous “YMCA” song.

