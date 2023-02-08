UFC fighter Damon Jackson says brother died suddenly 2 weeks after receiving COVID jab

'We did try to figure out if it could've been the vaccine.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Months after the sudden death of his 37-year-old brother, mixed martial artist Damon Jackson says his family is still at a loss as to what happened, speculating that the COVID vaccine could have played a role.

The veteran Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gladiator addressed the September 2022 death of his older brother Bradley in a January interview with MMA news site Sherdog.com.

Formerly known in the ring as “The Leech,” Jackson explained that he changed his nickname to “Action” as a tribute to his late brother, who died unexpectedly just days before Jackson’s scheduled bout against Pat Sabatini at UFC Fight Night 210 on September 17. Jackson won the fight by technical knockout only 1:09 into the first round.

The 34-year-old mixed martial artist acknowledged in the interview that Bradley’s death still does not “make a lot of sense.”

“He wasn’t answering calls and texts, so we went over to check on him and we found him at his house,” he said. “We did try to figure out if it could’ve been the vaccine. It could’ve been medication. It could’ve been a handful of things. But there’s no present, like, apparent reason why it happened. Just kind of out of nowhere.”

Jackson pointed out that Bradley was “vaccinated” roughly two weeks before his death, but then added that he did not “want to get into conspiracies and all that kind of stuff.”

“Nothing adds up, so we’re trying to figure out some answers, but we don’t have any answers so far,” he said.

LifeSiteNews has previously covered the sudden deaths of other relatively young individuals. In January former NFL linebacker Jesse Lemonier died unexpectedly one day before his 26th birthday. No cause of death was immediately given. A singer and former American Idol contestant, CJ Harris, also died suddenly after an “apparent heart attack.”

