UFC fighter volunteers to keep the peace at Trump rallies

November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Shocking footage of leftist violence recorded at the conclusion of Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” has prompted UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal to volunteer his services as a bouncer.

The video shows a supporter of President Donald Trump being sucker-punched by a rioter, 39-year-old registered child sex offender Kenneth Wayne Deberry, after retaliating against several Antifa agitators.

BLM-antifa thugs are running around and beating people on the streets in DC. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/GzV5HRN3So — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

Masvidal, an outspoken supporter of the president, responded to the video, tweeting: “I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things.”

I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary https://t.co/2gOEAxbMzC — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

While some took the tweet as a threat, Masvidal was quick to clarify that he saw a need for a strong presence to maintain peace at pro-Trump rallies.

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

As families dispersed from the event Antifa rioters began to harass women, children, and the elderly.

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM



Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza



You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Masvidal joined the Trump campaign in his home state of Florida with Donald Trump, Jr. on his Fighters Against Socialism Bus Tour in October.

His passionate support of Trump is motivated by his father, who he says risked his life escaping communism in Cuba to give his family a better life in the United States.

“Since I was about knee-high, I’ve been hearing about the horrors of communism and socialism,” Masvidal said in one of his speeches during the tour.

“We either re-elect President Trump and keep America great… or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery.”

The president acknowledged Masvidal’s support in a tweet calling Masvidal “really tough and really smart.”

Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support! @GamebredFighter https://t.co/cehUjvCDUn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

When Joe Biden claimed victory over a week ago despite no election results being officially certified as such, Masvidal was quick to share his thoughts on the voter fraud debate, tweeting, “I wonder when [T]rump gonna drop the hammer and fix the scorecard?”