UFC president Dana White defends $100 million Bud Light partnership in Tucker Carlson interview

Despite Dana White's endorsement of the embattled beer brand, other conservatives took issue with the ending of the boycott considering the company never actually apologized for its partnering with gender-confused LGBT activist Dylan Mulvaney.

(LifeSiteNews) — During an interview with prominent conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, UFC CEO and President Dana White defended his company’s new partnership with beer brand Bud Light despite recent boycotting of the beverage, calling it “patriotic” and saying the pro-LGBT company is aligned with his values.

Bud Light has been suffering from a conservative boycott ever since the brand partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a gender-confused actor and pro-LGBT advocate who is infamous for his offensive portrayal of women on TikTok. The boycott has been successful in causing a massive drop in sales over the past ix months and even caused Bud Light to be replaced by Modelo as the best selling beer in the United States.

Despite this, in October of this year, White, who is normally thought of as an outspoken conservative businessman, announced his support for the brand and the UFC’s new $105 million dollar per year Bud Light sponsorship.

White defended the October partnership in a December 11 interview with Carlson, claiming the deal was not primarily financially motivated, as he had “multiple options” to choose from. Rather, White insisted he selected Bud Light as a sponsor based on their shared “patriotic” views.

“I am a big military, law enforcement guy, [Bud Light has] these Folds of Honor where they’ve spent $44 million over the last however many years, fallen first responders and military people, their families get taken care of with this money, scholarships for their kids,” White told Carlson. “Almost $1 billion a year goes to U.S. farmers for their crops, for their products. That is right up my alley.”

In addition to his comments to Carlson, White also recently affirmed his support for Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch on multiple occasions, including in an interview with American comedian Theo Von.

“We are very aligned as far as core values go, you know what I mean? 65,000 Americans they employ. That right there should be enough,” White told the comedian. “Why would you want to put a bullet in that brand? Off of one F****** thing.”

White went on to dismiss the Mulvaney partnership with Bud Light along with the resulting boycott before quickly moving on.

“I look deeper than just f****** ‘oh you know, they did this can with whoever.’ I don’t give a s***. You guys think you’re all looking for an apology, they ain’t going to f****** apologize to you.”

The debate around the boycott was further stirred after Carlson interviewed White this week. White asserted himself as a “patriot” while defending the new sponsorship.

“And let me tell you what, if you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light” he told Carlson. “Believe me when I tell you, gallons.”

When Carlson failed to offer any resistance to these claims, White doubled down by making vague and unverified statements.

“Take it from somebody that is in the know, who does business with beer companies. You are way more aligned with Bud Light than you are with any other beer company.”

Carlson later interviewed singer Kid Rock, who famously gunned-down boxes of Bud Light in protest of the Mulvaney partnership earlier this year. During the interview, Rock also announced he was ending his boycott.

“Yes [the Mulvaney partnership] was a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Daily Wire host and star of the What is a Woman? documentary Matt Walsh was quick to take issue with conservatives calling for the end of the Bud Light boycott. On his show, Walsh responded directly to White’s claim of patriotism by pointing out Anheuser-Busch is a Belgian company.

“Bud light is a brand owned by a foreign conglomerate. So putting everything else aside, it is pretty hard to make the case that it is patriotic to support a foreign company,” Walsh said.

Walsh doubled down on his criticism of White and others on X, formerly Twitter, calling out Bud Light’s past support of gay “pride” parades and “transgenderism.” He later cited these issues on his show when he said the UFC sponsorship does not change his stance.

Not only is Bud Light a woke foreign company that funds pride parades and tried to push transgenderism, it’s also a shit product that tastes like stale rain water siphoned from a ditch. This should be the easiest boycott to maintain in history. Yet some on “our side” are going… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 13, 2023

“If you give $100,000,000 to the actual victims of this insidious, insane, depraved ideology you were pushing, then I would say yeah, that’s an apology.”

Walsh conceded that boycotts must have “a way out” for the company to make amends and regain support, but maintained that Bud Light has failed to meet that threshold.

“What can Bud Light do to get out of this? Well, they would need to apologize for pushing transgenderism. They would need to apologize specifically and explicitly,” the commentator said.

Walsh made note that those who wanted to end the boycott “sound like they feel bad for Bud Light,” referring directly to Kid Rock and podcaster Tim Poole.

“These are not homeless starving people on the street who need a helping hand. They are mega billion dollar corporations who are selling degeneracy for profit and if you manage to get your foot on one of their necks, you keep it there,” Walsh charged.

Since the boycott began, Anheuser-Busch’s stock collapsed from $66 per share down to $53. As of November, the stock began recovering and now rests at almost pre-boycott prices.

