Uganda’s top court upholds nearly all of anti-sodomy law, infuriating Biden administration

KAMPALA, Uganda (LifeSiteNews) — Uganda’s constitutional court has upheld virtually all of the provisions in the country’s anti-sodomy law.

“We decline to nullify the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 in its entirety, neither will we grant a permanent injunction against its enforcement,” lead judge Richard Buteera said when proclaiming the judgment of the court.

The court, however, did criticize some sections of the law that, the court said, were “inconsistent with right to health, privacy and freedom of religion.”

According to Reuters, the court struck down the provision that criminalized providing premises for homosexual acts and the failure to report homosexual acts. The court argued that these parts of the law violate individual rights and will, therefore, have to be removed from the act while the rest of the provisions can stay in place.

Ugandan lawyer Gawaya Tegulle, who supported the anti-sodomy law, said, “If this was an exam, we would have passed by about 95 percent.”

Biden White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, a far-left lesbian, condemned the court’s decision, calling it “a small and insufficient step towards safeguarding human rights.”

“The United States is deeply concerned about the remaining provisions,” Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly homosexual White House press secretary, said in a news briefing, claiming that the law jeopardizes “public health” and “Uganda’s international reputation.”

However, homosexuality results in serious health harms, including a nearly 30-times higher risk of HIV and elevated risks of other STDs and cancers, such as anal cancer. Moreover, as a disordered sexual practice, homosexuality cannot be considered a “human right,” as the Catholic Church teaches.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Ugandan lawmakers have expressed growing concerns over the recruitment of children into the LGBT lifestyle. Groups like Sexual Minorities Uganda, founded in 2004 but banned in 2022, have reportedly targeted minors with cash payments to participate in homosexual, X-rated films. Propaganda designed to groom youth into supporting (and even engaging in) homosexuality had also been discovered in schools and elsewhere.

