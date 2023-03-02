Ugandan MP introduces bill to ban sodomy, same-sex ‘marriage’

This comes after months of revelations in the Ugandan press about the prevalence of homosexuality among young people, especially in schools and other institutions of learning.

KAMPALA, Uganda (LifeSiteNews) – A Ugandan MP has brought a bill criminalizing homosexual behavior before his legislature.

On Tuesday, Asuman Basalirwa, Member of Parliament for the Bugiri Municipality, was granted leave by Parliament to table a Private Members Bill entitled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill. This comes after months of revelations in the Ugandan press about the prevalence of homosexuality, considered taboo, among young people, especially in schools and other institutions of learning. Pro-LGBT funding from abroad has been blamed.

Homosexuality is a human wrong that offends the laws of Uganda and threatens the sanctity of the family, the safety of our children and the continuation of humanity through reproduction pic.twitter.com/NTCo9mQ95c — Basalirwa Asuman (@HonBasalirwaA) February 28, 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, scheduled a debate on the bill, which criminalizes same-sex marriages. During ecumenical prayers held in Parliament on February 28, Among blasted Western countries for enticing Africans into homosexual activity at the expense of their virtues and culture.

“We do not appreciate the monies that they [Western powers] are bringing to Uganda to destroy our cultures,” she said.

Referring to a past, unsuccessful measure, Speaker Among said that when the bill is reintroduced, voting will be done by show of hands and open declaration.

“There will be no aspect of quorum because this time around voting will be by show of hands. You are either for homosexuality or against,” she said.

For now, the details of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill are unclear, but the expectation is that it will be tougher than previous draft legislation to avert the spread of vice. It remains to be seen whether President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will, if the bill is passed, sign it into law and enforce it with the necessary commitment.

READ: Uganda Martyrs are inspiring the faithful in their resistance to the LGBT agenda

— Article continues below Petition — STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling church to homoerotic event planners Show Petition Text 7345 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews has confirmed that The Temple House previously hosted a “simulated homoerotic orgy” in a former orthodox Jewish synagogue — and its owner is about to purchase St. Adalbert Catholic Church from the Archdiocese of Chicago. SIGN: We cannot allow a Catholic parish to be sold to to the owner of the sacrilegious Temple House! The Temple House has also been used to film essentially pornographic music videos, according to LifeSiteNews. **STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling a Catholic church to the owner of The Temple House, a den of sleaze and iniquity!** This is nothing short of satanic and the Archdiocese of Chicago should know better than to sell this Polish-American church treasure to a company engaged in such degeneracy. We cannot allow St. Adalbert Catholic Church to be turned into a venue for the kind of sin and sexual depravity pushed and promoted at The Temple House — so you must ACT NOW! Talks between the Archdiocese of Chicago and Davidson are at an advanced stage and an engineering inspection is already underway. SAVE this Catholic church from Dan Davidson, owner of The Temple House! Demand that the Archdiocese of Chicago STOP the sale! MORE INFORMATION: Host of simulated homoerotic orgy nears purchase of Chicago Catholic Church Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

There have been reports of an increase in homosexual practices in the country. This has been blamed on an organized syndicate of underground funders that has recruited young people to the LGBT movement. In an economy with high unemployment, like Uganda’s, there will always be desperate young people willing to do anything to survive. These have embraced the practice and its perceived ‘opportunities’ in worrying numbers.

Schools have not been spared. There have been discoveries of ‘gay’ reading material in schools, angering parents. Many have voiced their opposition to the corruption of their children on social media and other public means. This has been exacerbated by revelations that teachers have been abusing students in certain prestigious schools.

In the past, this parental outcry has had no legal backing but that may soon change as the Parliament, the highest legislative body in the country, is set to debate and pass an Anti-Homosexuality bill into law. This law will effectively shut the door on attempts to promote same-sex sexual activity in the country.

READ: Anglican Church of Uganda blasts Church of England for decision to ‘bless’ same-sex unions

In 2014, the Parliament passed a similar bill, publicly signed into law by the President. However, this was overturned by the Constitutional Court on grounds of lack of quorum, just in time for the President’s visit to Washington for the US-Africa Summit in December of last year. The pressure exerted by Western donors was instrumental in striking down the law.

However, the political climate has changed in the last ten years. There is pressure from the population, which has seen their core family values eroded by the machinations of an aggressive group of propagandists and funders. They want to eradicate this problem before it gets out of hand and creates more problems as are seen in the West. Nothing the foreign powers say will counter this pressure.

Share











