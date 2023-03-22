Ugandan parliament passes ‘Anti-Homosexuality Bill,’ infuriating the pro-LGBT West

'In our country, we will have our morals. We will protect our children. We are making this law for ourselves. We are making this law for our children. We are making this law for the children of our children.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Christian-majority country of Uganda voted to strengthen its commitment to Biblical marriage and sexuality this week by passing legislation that further criminalizes sodomy and other depraved behaviors.

On Tuesday, the African nation unanimously passed the “Anti-Homosexuality Bill.” President Yoweri Museveni called on Parliament to support the measure earlier this month, stating at the time that the pro-LGBT West should “stop wasting the time of humanity by imposing their social practices on us.”

Homosexual activity has long-been illegal in Uganda thanks to the country’s penal code. However, in March 2022, an MP introduced the “anti-homosexuality” proposal, which was modeled after a 2014 law that was struck down in court, primarily due to pressure from international forces. Among other things, the bill that was passed Tuesday would

Prohibit any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex.

Prohibit anyone from identifying as lesbian, gay, transgender, queer, or any other sexual or gender identity that is not male and female.

Propose the death penalty for anyone engaging in aggravated homosexuality.

Propose a life sentence for individuals convicted of homosexual acts.

10-year imprisonment for persons found to recruit a child for the purpose of engaging in homosexual acts.

10-year imprisonment for a property owner or manager who knowingly allows homosexuality to occur on their premises.

10-year imprisonment for a person who contracts a marriage with a person of the same sex, presides over a homosexual marriage, or knowingly participates in preparation of such a marriage.

7-year imprisonment for individuals who attempted to perform homosexual acts.

3-year imprisonment for a child convicted of homosexual acts.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Ugandan lawmakers have expressed growing concerns over recruitment of children into the LGBT lifestyle. Groups likes Sexual Minorities Uganda, which was founded in 2004 but was banned in 2022, have reportedly targeted minors with cash payments to participate in gay, x-rated films. Propaganda designed to groom youth into supporting (and even engage in) homosexuality had also been discovered in schools and elsewhere.

Uganda’s Minister for Works Ecweru Musa Francis gave an impassioned speech in Parliament this week noting the harmful effect homosexuality has had on his nation.

“I have gone to some hospitals. And I have seen children with ripped anuses … These children were molested by homosexuals. And for anybody who is reasonable to stand here and say this is okay … that person is evil! Hell will belong to that person!” he exclaimed.

“Those who believe in it, in their countries, have it there,” he continued. “In our country, we will have our morals. We will protect our children. We are making this law for ourselves. We are making this law for our children. We are making this law for the children of our children. This country will stand firm … homosexuals have no space in Uganda.”

The nation’s Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Bahati David, also voiced his support for the bill, saying “To see that we have come together … to make a statement and protect the future of our children, I only say the glory goes back to God … God is happy with what is happening.”

“Nobody should blackmail us. Nobody should intimidate us,” he added, referring to the West’s continuous efforts to push sodomy on the African people.

Doing exactly that, however, was U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who denounced the bill’s passage on Twitter. “The Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” he complained. “We urge the Ugandan Government to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation.”

Pro-LGBT activists in Uganda also slammed the bill, as have several “human rights” groups, including Amnesty International and the United Nations. Multiple mainstream organizations have done the same.

Uganda has taken on a leading role in the pushback against the LGBT agenda in recent years. Long a target for population control activists like Bill Gates, the country has admirably resisted the colonialist efforts of the pro-gay European Union, as well as the abortion-pushing policies of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Member of Parliament who introduced the “Anti-Homosexuality Bill” earlier this year, recently tweeted that homosexuality is “a human wrong that offends the laws of Uganda and threatens the sanctity of the family, the safety of our children and the continuation of humanity through reproduction.”

