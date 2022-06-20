Ugandan politician takes stand against mandatory COVID jabs for school kids 

'The only person who is not protected by law is the person who receives the vaccine,' said Joseph Kabuleta.

KAMPALA Uganda (LifeSiteNews) – A Ugandan politician has shared his misgivings about his nation’s mandatory COVID-19 jabs.

Joseph Kabuleta, a candidate in the recent 2021 presidential elections, warned government against drafting policies that push for compulsory vaccines and condemned the mandatory COVID vaccination of school children.

“The people who manufacture the vaccines are protected by law; you cannot sue them,” Kabuleta stated.

“The people administering the vaccines are protected by law; you cannot sue them,” he continued.

“The only person who is not protected by law is the person who receives the vaccine.”

A Ugandan parliament committee, headed by minister Jane Ruth Acieng, passed legislation on February 21, 2022, penalizing Ugandans who refuse to the new “vaccines.” Under the new regulation, those who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fined 4 million Ugandan shillings ($1,072.09 U.S.) or given a jail term of six months.

The new regulations have largely been ignored, but now there is a plan to make vaccination mandatory in schools and institutions of learning, and it has been recently debated in Uganda’s parliament.

This has raised concerns among the general population, and prominent figures have spoken out against the mandate. During the press conference hosted by the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) on June 14, Kabuleta openly objected to the government policy of mandating the vaccines for school children as well as withholding important information from the people of Republic of Uganda regarding the risks and dangers of these vaccines.

Mr. Kabuleta said that he invited the Ministry of Health experts in charge of the inoculation programs to a debate with doctors who disagree with the jabs, particularly the Pfizer injection. He stated further that they were “scared” to do so, saying that prominent people in the government had threatened them with the loss of their licenses if they gave “an alternative opinion.”

It remains to be seen whether these efforts will deter government from imposing these draconian rules. Meanwhile, Ugandan society is grappling with news of a 14-year-old boy’s ill health after COVID-19 jab. According to the Ugandan edition of the Monitor online newspaper, the teenager, whose name is not known, suffered “multiple organ failure” after allegedly receiving a COVID-19 jab. The Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Jane Ruth Acieng, is investigating the case.

Kabuleta is not the only leader to voice his opposition to the COVID mandates. Miria Matembe, a former Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity (1998-2003), stated at a press conference on March 22,2022, that she did not agree with the public health amendment bill to make COVID vaccination mandatory, particularly for children.

“I want to appeal to all the parents out there: please wake up,” she said. “How many of you know that the law is even going on?”

Matembe encouraged her listeners to refuse to allow their children to be inoculated, citing concerns around the world about COVID-19 jabs for children.

